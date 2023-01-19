Asia Cunningham, 21, of McKee, KY was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Collins on January 11, 2023 on drug-related charges. The uniform citation (Control #EE29391) states that Deputy Collins was serving a warrant for arrest on Cunningham. Information obtained from the Jackson County Detention Center Jail Tracker indicates that the arrest warrant was related to a charge of alleged criminal trespassing.
According to the citation, when Deputy Collins made contact with Ms. Cunningham, her wallet was located in the floor board of the vehicle she was occupying. Inside her wallet a “New Life Day Center” identification card was found along with two (2) zip lock baggies. Inside one of the baggies a green, leafy substance was located suspected to be marijuana. Inside the second baggie Deputy Collins discovered a white crystal substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.
