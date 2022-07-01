Austin B. Melton, 25, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a drug-related charge. Melton was arrested by Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs on June 21, 2022 at Shell Mart in McKee, KY. According to the uniform citation filed at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Officer Isaacs observed Melton in the front passenger seat of a 2006 Jeep Liberty. Officer Isaacs had prior knowledge that there was an active bench warrant for Melton’s arrest. Prior to Melton exiting the vehicle Officer Isaacs asked if he had anything illegal on his person. Melton informed Officer Isaacs that he had Neurontin in his left front pants pocket. Melton retrieved those pills and gave them to Officer Isaacs. The pills were oblong in shape, score marks on both sides, and on one side they had the letter “G” and the number “31”. There was a total of 14 pills. Jackson County Dispatch confirmed with poison control that the pills were 600 milligram gabapentin (generic name for Neurontin). Jackson County Dispatch also confirmed that there was an active bench warrant for Melton’s arrest. Melton had also been charged earlier with receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and less than $10,000. Melton was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
At the arraignment on Monday, Melton pled guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 7 days in jail with time served (7 days) counting. The arraignment was also accompanied by a show cause hearing for the charge of receiving stolen property. The show cause hearing resulted in probable cause being found and that case was referred to a grand jury for consideration and possible indictment. Melton was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on August 02, 2022 to answer any possible indictment. Melton is being held in custody on a $2,500 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
As in any case at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty by the court.
