In a video posted to YouTube last week, the founder of an organization called “SHARK” (Showing Animals Respect and Kindness), Steve Hindi alerted that a cockfighting ring was planning on staging a “fight” on Saturday (May 28, 2022). Hindi claims to have attempted to contact local county officials and characterized the attempt as one of futility. Hindi specifically mentioned Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs and County Attorney Ross Murray as being insensitive to the issue at the least and co-conspirators at the worst.
Mr. Murray responded to a request for comment by saying he had contacted Mr. Hindi shortly after their video was posted. Murray told Hindi that he was completely unaware of any plans for a staged cockfighting event in Jackson County. “I told him that I would prosecute any case brought to me by an officer if there was sufficient evidence to do so,” Murray said.
Murray indicated that he has been told that chicken fighting has occurred in Jackson County; however, given recent indictments by the Federal Court for activities in adjacent/surrounding counties, the local cockfighting events have shut down.
Hindi also implicated Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs in the activity. However, his only proof was a Facebook picture Isaacs had taken with an individual Hindi alleged was involved in cockfighting.
Sheriff-Elect Isaacs responded to a request for comment saying, “The pic that Hindi posted of Josh and I was from earlier in the year when tornadoes hit Western KY. He, along with several others, were taking supplies to the victims. They had a box trailer full of clothes and food and also another trailer full of bottled water. I took a pic with them just before they left. Also every complaint Mr. Hindi has made, to the best of my knowledge has been on a Saturday, and every time it’s been addressed. I do not work on Saturdays so I’m never receiving the calls. Josh and I grew up together in Waneta and played sports together until we graduated high school. Mr. Hindi has made it clear that he can’t have a reasonable conversation without trying to label someone in a negative way, so I believe that a conversation would not gain any ground either way to the positive. That being said all complaints received will be addressed and investigated by which ever officer receives them no matter the complainant. We all swore an oath and we will do our jobs in accordance to the law no matter the situation.”
At the beginning of March 2022 Federal authorities moved to crack down on cockfighting in Kentucky with charges against 17 people allegedly linked to arenas in at least four counties. The cockfighting pits listed in the four federal indictments were in Clay, Laurel and Pike counties, with another on the border of Nicholas and Fleming counties.
Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI in Kentucky, said the investigations had dealt a serious blow to cockfighting in Kentucky. She also noted there are often other crimes such as gambling associated with cockfighting. “The gruesome ritual of animal fighting simply has no place in a civilized society,” Cohen said. “Animal cruelty, however, is just one criminal aspect surrounding this barbaric activity.”
In another case, Millard Oscar Hubbard, 72; Timothy Sizemore, 42; Beachel Collett, 28; Lester Collett, 25; and Justin Smith, 33, all of Clay County, were charged with conspiring to operate a cockfighting arena called the Riverside Game Club in Clay County. Hubbard, a former teacher and transportation director for the Clay County school system, pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiring to distribute 300 pounds of marijuana and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.
Hubbard allegedly owned and operated the Riverside arena with help from Sizemore. The federal indictment said Beachel and Lester Collett worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office “at various times.” The indictment did not say when that was or what they did. Kevin Johnson, who was sheriff three terms in Clay County; his wife Angie Johnson, who succeeded him for a year; and current Sheriff Patrick Robinson said the Colletts had not worked for the sheriff’s office in their terms, dating back to 2007. According to the federal indictment, Beachel and Lester Collett helped with duties at the Riverside pit such as organizing participants, weighing roosters, keeping track of the weapons used on roosters and cataloging wins and losses. Roosters involved in cockfighting typically have sharp blades attached to their legs. The fights often leave the birds injured or dead.
Although illegal now, cockfighting has been common in Kentucky for years. When federal authorities raided a large operation in Floyd County in 2014, they found it had thousands of members and drew spectators from several states. More recently, animal-welfare groups said in 2020 that Kentucky had become a hub for the cockfighting trade. The groups, Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation, said they had identified several operations in the state that shipped large numbers of roosters to Mexico, the Philippines and other countries.
