New Deputy (School Resource Officer) Jason Slone and Sheriff Daniel Isaacs

Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office welcome their newest deputy! Deputy Jason Slone brings 26 years of law enforcement to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputy Slone will be in our elementary schools as a school resource officer when students return from spring break. Sheriff Isaacs stated that he hopes to be able to hire two more school resource officers in the near future so Deputy Slone will not have to rotate. The goal is for every elementary school to have their own School Resource Officer (the middle school and high school already have an officer assigned to them).

