Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office welcome their newest deputy! Deputy Jason Slone brings 26 years of law enforcement to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Slone will be in our elementary schools as a school resource officer when students return from spring break. Sheriff Isaacs stated that he hopes to be able to hire two more school resource officers in the near future so Deputy Slone will not have to rotate. The goal is for every elementary school to have their own School Resource Officer (the middle school and high school already have an officer assigned to them).
Deputy Slone has been a resident of Jackson County for his entire life. He is the son of Tommy and Naomi Slone. Jason is married to Tareena (Edwards) Slone and they have five (5) children (Sydney Whitney (stepchild), Jamin Slone, Madi Slone, Lily Horton (stepchild), and Pyper Slone. Deputy Slone is also a military veteran.
Deputy Slone has twenty-six (26) years of experience. He graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) in 1997. Slone also graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision in 2009. Jason has ten (10) years of experience in narcotics investigation. He has served as a firearms instructor. Jason has also served as a Rapid Deployment Coordinator and served two (2) years conducting special investigations for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Slone also spent three (3) years conducting investigations for the Department of Public Advocacy (DPA). Jason retired in December 2022.
Welcome Deputy Jason Slone! Thank you for your service!
