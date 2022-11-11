Kendall Sizemore, 31, of Manchester, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court on November 01, 2022 for arraignment. A grand jury returned an indictment (#22-CR-44) against Sizemore on October 04, 2022. The indictment outlines six (6) different charges against Sizemore including two (2) counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense and four (4) counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree.
The two counts alleging illegal drug possession by the grand jury state that on August 07, 2022 Sizemore was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug as well as possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug.
The five (5) counts of wanton endangerment all occurred on the same day (August 07, 2022). The grand jury alleges that when Sizemore operated a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly created a substantial danger of death or serious injury to Sheriff Paul Hays (count 3), a female passenger (count 4), and two juvenile passengers (count 5 & count 6).
At the end of the arraignment hearing, a pretrial conference was scheduled for December 06, 2022. Sizemore is currently being held in custody at the Clay County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond awaiting his next court appearance.
Earlier this year (March 2022) Kendall Sizemore had been brought to the Jackson County Detention Center for other charges. According to the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore, while he was being “dressed out” Chief Sizemore found on his person a fake lug nut that had a screw-off top.
Inside the compartment Chief Sizemore discovered a clear, rock-like substance that was suspected to be crystal meth. In addition, there was discovered a white oblong pill identified as Loratab and a small blue oval pill identified as Xanax. Kendall Sizemore stated that the fake lug nut was not his even though the item was found on his person at the time of arrest. According to the uniform citation, the item was initially unrecognized as contraband and placed back in his pocket. The item was found again by jail staff.
Sizemore was arrested and charged with promoting contraband, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree; and controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Sizemore entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. As a result of the preliminary hearing the court determined that probable cause had been found for the charges of promoting contraband, 1st degree and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). The case was bound to a grand jury for consideration. Sizemore was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on July 05, 2022 to answer any potential indictment resulting from the grand jury. Sizemore had been released from custody on March 21, 2022 under a $500 Surety to Individual bond while awaiting his next court appearance. According to staff at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office the grand jury failed to take any action on this earlier case.
As in all cases at this step of the judicial process, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
