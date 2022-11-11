Kendall Sizemore

Kendall Sizemore, 31, of Manchester, KY

Kendall Sizemore, 31, of Manchester, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court on November 01, 2022 for arraignment. A grand jury returned an indictment (#22-CR-44) against Sizemore on October 04, 2022. The indictment outlines six (6) different charges against Sizemore including two (2) counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense and four (4) counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree.

The two counts alleging illegal drug possession by the grand jury state that on August 07, 2022 Sizemore was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug as well as possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance and narcotic drug.

