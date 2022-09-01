Sheriff Paul Hays was notified around 12:44 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 of a motorcycle accident on US Hwy 421 approximately four (4) miles north of Sand Gap, KY. Ronald E. Reynolds, 84, of Booneville, KY and a family member, Mr. Jason Allen, of Annville, Ky were riding their motorcycles north on US Hwy 421. Mr. Allen was riding out in front. A light shower occurred as they were traveling, leaving the roadwat slightly wet and slippery. Mr. Allen drove to Fill-Ups Gas Station where he pulled over to wait on Mr. Reynolds. When Mr. Reynolds didn’t arrive, Mr. Allen returned to the scene and found Mr. Reynolds lying in the roadway on the southbound side of US Hwy 421 with the motorcycle crashed.
The crash site is a significant left, flat curve if one is traveling north as Reynolds was doing. The roadway at the scene of the accident is shaded by trees, which allows moisture to linger on the roadway. The shade prevents rapid drying of moisture compared to portions of the roadway exposed tom direct sunlight.
Sheriff Hays documented obvious damage to the face shield of the motorcycle with the handle bars bent down. There were scrapes on the rear fenders indicating that the bike had flipped over during the crash. Scrapes and gouge marks on the roadway indicate that Reynolds lost control of his motorcycle from the north bound lane traveling into the south bound lane where he was thrown off subsequently receiving traumatic head injuries upon impact. There was no indication of any other vehicle being at the scene of the accident when it occurred.
Jackson County EMS transported Mr. Reynolds to a loading zone where a medical helicopter received him. He was flown to the UK Hospital. Sheriff Hays received word from the Fayette County Coroner that Mr. Reynolds subsequently passed away later that evening. The coroner informed Sheriff Hays that blood tests were taken and sent to the lab for analysis. Sheriff Hays stated that he has no reason to suspect alcohol or illegal drugs were involved.
Mr. Allen told Sheriff Hays that before he and Reynolds began their ride, Mr. Reynolds stated that he was not going to wear his helmet. The helmet was later found stored in the trunk of the three-wheeled motorcycle.
Before 1998, Kentucky had a universal helmet law, meaning everyone operating or riding on a motorcycle was required to wear a helmet at all times.
In July of 1998, this law was repealed and the requirements were drastically changed. Since then, operators and riders only have to wear a motorcycle helmet if:
You are under the age of 21
You have a motorcycle instruction permit
You have had your motorcycle license for less than a year
All passengers on motorcycles, regardless of age & experience, must wear a helmet. This includes passengers riding in sidecar attachments.
While this gives motorcyclists more choice, it, unfortunately, has led to more than a 50% increase in motorcycle fatalities since the repeal of the universal helmet law.
