Ronald Reynolds

Harley Davidson being driven by Ronald Reynolds at the time of his fatal accident

 Sheriff Paul Hays was notified around 12:44 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 of a motorcycle accident on US Hwy 421 approximately four (4) miles north of Sand Gap, KY. Ronald E. Reynolds, 84, of Booneville, KY and a family member, Mr. Jason Allen, of Annville, Ky were riding their motorcycles north on US Hwy 421. Mr. Allen was riding out in front. A light shower occurred as they were traveling, leaving the roadwat slightly wet and slippery. Mr. Allen drove to Fill-Ups Gas Station where he pulled over to wait on Mr. Reynolds. When Mr. Reynolds didn’t arrive, Mr. Allen returned to the scene and found Mr. Reynolds lying in the roadway on the southbound side of US Hwy 421 with the motorcycle crashed. 

The crash site is a significant left, flat curve if one is traveling north as Reynolds was doing. The roadway at the scene of the accident is shaded by trees, which allows moisture to linger on the roadway. The shade prevents rapid drying of moisture compared to portions of the roadway exposed tom direct sunlight. 

