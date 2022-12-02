Elmer Douglas Sparks, 47, of Tyner, KY was scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a pre-trial conference. However, Sparks failed to appear and Judge Roberts issued a warrant for Sparks’ arrest. Sparks has exhibited a tendency for failure to appear in court. Previously he was scheduled to appear in court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a scheduled pre-trial conference. Sparks was arrested on March 08, 2022 for failure to appear in court for an earlier pre-trial conference scheduled for February 28, 2022. At that time a warrant for his arrest was issued for $2,500. During the pre-trial conference held with Judge Bailey-Lewis a court trial was scheduled for May 23, 2022. That court trial date was subsequently postponed and replaced by another pretrial hearing.
The court action against Mr. Sparks was the result of a criminal complaint filed at the request of his wife, Lisa Sparks, on January 13, 2022. In the complaint it was alleged that on January 11, 2022 Elmer Sparks unlawfully threatened to commit a crime that was likely to result in the death or serious physical injury to another person or likely to result in substantial property damage to another person when he threatened to kill Lisa Sparks, Roger McQueen (Lisa’s Sparks’ father), Roger Lee McQueen (Lisa Sparks’ brother) and April McQueen (Lisa Sparks’ daughter). In addition, the complaint alleges that Elmer Sparks also intentionally or wantonly caused physical injury to another person, when he assaulted Lisa Sparks, (who is his wife) which resulted in visible injuries to her face and head.
