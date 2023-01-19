Christopher Allen Spivey, 34, of McKee, KY was arrested by Sheriff Daniel Isaacs on January 11, 2023. According to the uniform citation (Control #EB20713), Sheriff Isaacs was assisting KSP Trooper Scott Townsley (KSP Post 7) on a traffic stop near McKee, KY. Christopher Spivey was a front seat passenger in the vehicle.
The driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu (Reva Lunsford) gave Sheriff Isaacs verbal permission to search her vehicle. While searching the front passenger area of the vehicle Sheriff Isaacs located a small baggie containing a crystal substance suspected of being methamphetamine. Also, in the front passenger floor board Sheriff Isaacs located a bag that contained tools inside it. In one of the side pockets Sheriff Isaacs discovered a small baggie containing an off-white colored powdery substance that appeared to be heroin. Spivey stated that the items were not his and that he had no knowledge of them. The driver of the vehicle also stated that the items were not hers. However, both baggies were within the immediate control of Spivey in the passenger seat.
