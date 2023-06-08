Rep Timmy Truett instructs the kids on how to turn the water on the new SplashPad.jpeg

Rep Timmy Truett instructs the kids on how to turn the water on the new SplashPad
IMG_5481.JPG

City of McKee officials and Jackson County Officials gathered at the 89 Park in McKee, KY on Monday (June 05, 2023) for the Grand opening of the new Splash Pad. Even though there are still some finishing touches to bring the project to a finalized completion, Judge Gabbard and Mayor Stidham agreed that the project was close enough to allow the children to enjoy a brief respite from the early summer heat.

IMG_5150.JPG

Members of the McKee City Council and the Jackson County Fiscal Court were joined by State Representative Timmy Truett for the Grand opening of the Splash Pad at the 89 Park in McKee, KY

Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and Chief Deputy Zach Bryant were busy making flavored snow cones for the children that attended the grand opening while McKee City Councilman Dylan Harrison and Jackson County Public Library’s Ashley Wagers tried their hand at spinning cotton candy. Members of the Jackson County EMS made the hotdogs. 

IMG_5444.JPG

Jackson County Youth Knox Tincher was interviewed by WYMT. Knox was very excited about the opening of the Splash Pad!
IMG_5311.JPG
IMG_5368.JPG
IMG_5479.JPG
IMG_5514.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you