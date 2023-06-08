City of McKee officials and Jackson County Officials gathered at the 89 Park in McKee, KY on Monday (June 05, 2023) for the Grand opening of the new Splash Pad. Even though there are still some finishing touches to bring the project to a finalized completion, Judge Gabbard and Mayor Stidham agreed that the project was close enough to allow the children to enjoy a brief respite from the early summer heat.
Sheriff Daniel Isaacs and Chief Deputy Zach Bryant were busy making flavored snow cones for the children that attended the grand opening while McKee City Councilman Dylan Harrison and Jackson County Public Library’s Ashley Wagers tried their hand at spinning cotton candy. Members of the Jackson County EMS made the hotdogs.
The Splash Pad is a joint project between the City of McKee and Jackson County. An interlocal agreement has been put in place to partition duties and responsibilities as well as keeping funding for the recreational facility separate and accountable.
Members from both City and County Government participated in the Grand opening Ribbon Cutting just before noon on Monday. After the ribbon was cut and the Splash Pad officially open, State Representative (and McKee Elementary Principal), Timmy Truett had the children present follow him like the Pied Piper so he could show them how to activate the water flow to all the water features on the Splash Pad.
By simply pressing a large button mounted on top of a concrete post the water is activated. After a period of 10-15 minutes the water shuts off and someone has to push the button again. (There was no shortage of eager volunteers to push the button!) By keeping the water flow regulated by a timer it prevents unnecessary wasting of water when no one is present at the park. The Splash Pad will be open from 9:00 AM through 9:00 PM daily.
The funding for the project was shared by the City of McKee and the Jackson County Fiscal Court. The Jackson County Fiscal Court approved creating an independent bank account to deposit and monitor $2.6 million that was provided to the county through President Biden’s America Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help recover from the economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Gabbard explained to the court, “Anything over $750,000 will trigger a single audit. We have been advised to keep track of these funds separately so that an audit of how the money is received and spent will be simple and clear.
Jackson County received a little over 2.6 million dollars over a period of 2 years (two allotments of $1.3 million dollars in each of two consecutive years. The money has to be expended by December 31, 2024. Judge Gabbard has explained, “This is not money that can be spent on whatever we would want but must have a relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on our local economy. I will do my best as we go along to keep everyone informed on what we are planning with this money as we receive guidelines. Transparency is something I have always wanted and it is important for any community to know what is happening within local Government.”
The project was constructed by DWA Recreation and consists of a 2,400 square foot ADA compliant splash park with 10 different water sprayers and fixtures, as well as all the equipment, concrete and building to house the water works equipment. The aquatic play features will include: a Mushroom Maze, a Water Flower, a Splash-O-Lator, a Water Weave, a Fill N’ Spill, a Water Maypole, a Water Ring, a Popp Dropp, a Half Sphere, and a Big Sqwerts Orb. The Fiscal Court reviewed the bid and specs proposed and awarded the project to DWA recreation. The total costs of the splashpad upon completion is $179,449.00.
Judge Gabbard explained that when the Fiscal Court advertised for bids, they also requested bids for a regular playground to go at the park along with the splashpad. That packet detailed a playground that is ADA compliant, has 2 slides, tunnels, climbing rails and covers a 40x32 area. The bid placed for the playground was $44,781.52 installed. The total project costs will be $224,230.52 for both completed areas.
A number of brainstorming sessions were held to get public input on deciding how to spend this money. One of the earliest ideas generated from these meetings was the construction of a Splashpad. This gives the county children something to do locally (which was a constant issue at the brainstorming meetings). The Splashpad will also encourage people to visit the City of McKee. In addition to giving our county youth something to do on hot summer days, this should help stimulate the local economy as patrons are likely to visit the gas stations and stores for drinks and/or gasoline. Now families can even stop and eat at the new Mexican Eldorado’s Restaurant which is located within quick walking distance of the 89 Park in McKee.
The only items left to complete the project include the construction of sidewalks and a fence that will surround the park. These will be completed in the very near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.