Winter Storm Elliott

Winter Storm Elliott brought subzero temperatures and a small snow fall creating very hazardous road conditions

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures stayed well below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early this week. The front also produced wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday and wind chills reached minus 10 to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday. The front affected travel with icy roads covered with a layer of snow ground traffic to a halt throughout the region. Other impacts included broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Gov. Beshear said his administration stayed in contact with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks also served as a backup warming centers.