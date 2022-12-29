Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures stayed well below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early this week. The front also produced wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday and wind chills reached minus 10 to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday. The front affected travel with icy roads covered with a layer of snow ground traffic to a halt throughout the region. Other impacts included broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.
Gov. Beshear said his administration stayed in contact with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks also served as a backup warming centers.
We are lucky to have the very capable staff and resources available from Jackson County Emergency Management along with the help of a number of first responder agencies in the county to help us through these troubling events.
Jackson County Emergency Management Assistant Director Brody Keck reported, “Earlier in the week of December 22nd, the county began monitoring the imminence of Winter Storm Elliott and preparing for its impact in Jackson County. Jackson County Emergency Management began pushing public information encouraging preparedness by all citizens. Via radio, channel nine, and social media, EMA pushed for residents to gather adequate supplies of food, medication, medical oxygen, and fuel for heating sources such as wood, propane, and kerosene. Jackson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was opened on Thursday at 9:30 pm to monitor the storm and provide a communications point for public assistance if needed.
Snow and ice never posed substantial concern. The impact of this particular winter storm was the extreme and prolonged cold. We anticipated power outages, stranded motorists, and displaced residents due to extreme cold. Thankfully, power outages seemed to be of a sporadic nature and were quickly mitigated by Jackson Energy crews. One resident remains displaced due to the storm and is currently housed in a motel in Berea.
A few isolated motorist assists were called in from Thursday 12/22-12/24. Two warming centers were opened as a precaution: Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sand Gap Elementary School. Sand Gap Elementary School was chosen as a warming center location in coordination with Jackson Energy and Jackson County Public Schools. The site was deemed most suitable because if its close proximity to a substation, and thus was less likely to be affected for a long duration by a power outage if one occurred. Elliott posed different threats compared to the winter storm in 2021. Sand Gap was hit the hardest with fallen trees and power outages in 2021 and the school was unable to be utilized.
One motorist who became stranded in Sand Gap was lodged at the Sand Gap Warming Center on Thursday. A few missions were completed Friday and Saturday for residents with disabled vehicles and heating system malfunctions. The Pond Creek Warming Center was able to close in the night on 12/22. The Sand Gap Warming Center was able to close midday on Friday serving one motorist. Jackson County EOC subsequently deactivated midday on Friday 12/23.
An influx of calls were received Friday and Saturday reporting frozen water pipes throughout the county. The forecasted thaw for this week is a welcome report for those with frozen pipes and driveways. We are averaging a few calls a day at this time for various needs outside of the control of some. It seems that once again, Jackson County was most fortunate to have dodged a significant impact from a deadly weather event that affected so many throughout the regional U.S. To the credit of our citizenry in Jackson County who have had to learn weather preparedness the hard way in recent years, preparedness and good fortune made this storm manageable.”
The Governor also asked Kentuckians to make a plan to have a backup heat source in place and to make a vehicle kit. A large priority for the administration is to make sure those sheltering in travel trailers in Eastern Kentucky are safe and warm.
If necessary, Kentucky State Parks were prepared to offer emergency shelter at Jenny Wiley or Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for those currently in travel trailers.
“Flash freeze is a big concern, and it will lead to dangerous road conditions,” Gov. Beshear said. Ahead of the weekend Governor Beshears said, “If you are traveling for Christmas, please plan to arrive at your destination by midday Thursday. After floods, tornadoes, ice storms and everything else we have faced, we don’t want to lose anyone to this weather front. Please make a plan and get prepared, and make a list of people you need to check in on, especially during this Christmas holiday.”
The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General and under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Kentucky National Guard all took steps to prepare for the weather.
KYEM Director Jeremy Slinker talked about being weather-aware and the work to help those in Eastern Kentucky and warned about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia.
“In the event of a power outage, never use a generator indoors,” Director Slinker said. “Place the generator a safe distance from the home – at least 10 to 15 feet. Please use carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors. With these sub-zero temperatures, we also need people to dress in layers, as hypothermia is a real threat. And please take time to protect pets and livestock, which are also at threat.”
Weather preparedness information and tips are provided on the KYEM website.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said that a fleet of 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks were available to be deployed across Kentucky. The cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride, an additive to salt for deicing.
“Our forces are prepped with stocked supplies and equipment to respond to winter weather threats and they will be on alert through the holiday weekend,” said Secretary Gray. “With high winds, downed trees are possible, so they’re prepared to help clear roads of debris. Safe roads take everyone’s cooperation, so I urge Kentuckians to stay weather alert by monitoring weather forecasts, checking traffic on a navigational app like WAZE or goky.ky.gov, altering travel plans to avoid driving when conditions are at their worst and giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”
The website snowky.ky.gov was available and up to date for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.
KSP developed a list of items motorists should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in. This includes a winter weather kit with a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel and a flashlight with extra batteries.
“Kentuckians, wear your seat belts, slow down, leave more space between cars and prep your car with the necessary supplies in the event you become stranded,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “KSP and other emergency personnel are ready and available to respond during this upcoming winter storm, but we strongly encourage everyone to stay home when possible. If you must drive and experience a wreck or become stuck on the roadways, please be patient. Depending on the amount of winter weather the commonwealth receives and the number of roadway closures, emergency personnel may become very busy.”
In addition to the roadway reminders, KSP is asking citizens to refrain from dialing 911 to obtain road and weather conditions. KSP will use Facebook, Twitter and their website to share winter weather updates.
The Kentucky National Guard took the initiative and pre-positioned assets to assist in rescues.
“Guardsmen will be activated ahead of the storm and stationed at several armories throughout the state,” Adjutant General of Kentucky Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton said. “The Joint Service Operations team in London will be on standby with an aircraft with hoists capabilities and the Special Tactics Squadron in Louisville will be on standby to provide emergency response capabilities.”
