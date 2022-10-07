JCMS

Superintendent Mike Smith and the BOE are very pleased that funding for the Jackson County Middle School renovation project will be available

Superintendent Mike Smith (JCPS) was contacted and asked to provide an update on the status of the upcoming renovation project from the Jackson County Middle School. Supt. Smith responded, “We are in the initial phases of the project.  We sent out request for proposals to several architectural firms and the board selected Integrity Architecture.  Integrity Architecture is the firm that is currently being used on our elementary school roofing projects, as well as, the Jackson County Middle School Safety Vestibule.  We have been very pleased with their work.

 At this time, we are in the beginning/planning phases of the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project, which entails initial approvals by the Kentucky Department of Education.  We will be determining renovation priorities within the scope of our state-approved District Facilities Plan.  We are very excited about the project and the positive impact that it will have for our students, staff and District, for many years to come.  We will keep you updated as we move forward.”

