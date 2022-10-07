Superintendent Mike Smith (JCPS) was contacted and asked to provide an update on the status of the upcoming renovation project from the Jackson County Middle School. Supt. Smith responded, “We are in the initial phases of the project. We sent out request for proposals to several architectural firms and the board selected Integrity Architecture. Integrity Architecture is the firm that is currently being used on our elementary school roofing projects, as well as, the Jackson County Middle School Safety Vestibule. We have been very pleased with their work.
At this time, we are in the beginning/planning phases of the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project, which entails initial approvals by the Kentucky Department of Education. We will be determining renovation priorities within the scope of our state-approved District Facilities Plan. We are very excited about the project and the positive impact that it will have for our students, staff and District, for many years to come. We will keep you updated as we move forward.”
Background and History for the Current JCMS Renovation Funding
In order to clarify how the decision was made to renovate the middle school, where the funding originated, and how the money is to be spent, the following information is offered.
On June 15, 2021, the Jackson County Board of Education accepted an offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort, that was restricted and could only be used for the renovation of the Jackson County Middle School. The School Facilities Construction Commission was established in 1985 as an independent corporate agency. The School Facilities Construction Commission is comprised of eight members appointed by the Governor and the Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet and provides an equitable distribution of state funding for school construction and technology based on the unmet needs of Kentucky’s 171 school districts. The School Facilities Construction Commission is currently comprised of Dr. Martin Pollio (Louisville), Mr. Reed Adkins (Pikeville), Mr. Timothy Eaton (Somerset), Mrs. Denise Dickinson (Glasgow), Mr. Darrin McCauley (Louisville), Secretary Kerry Harvey (Public Protection Cabinet), Ms. Heather Overby (Prospect), Mr. Joseph Hayes (Ft. Mitchell), and Ms. Holly M. Johnson (Finance and Administration Cabinet). (Statutory authority for the SFCC is established in KRS 157.611 through 157.665 and its regulations are located in 750 KAR 1:010; 750 KAR 1:030; and 750 KAR 2:010.)
House Bill 556, Section 17 of the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated approximately $127,000,000.00 of Federal Funds from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort to support school facility construction costs for projects in thirteen (13) Kentucky School Districts, which included the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project.
On November 10, 2021, Jackson County Public Schools along with the other twelve (12) Kentucky school districts were notified, by the State, of an issue with the funding source for these school projects that prevented the ear-marked funding from being spent on school renovations. House Bill 1 of the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly corrected the issue with the funding source and appropriated funds to the School Facilities Construction Commission in Frankfort for this project and additional others.
On July 18, 2022, Jackson County Public Schools was officially notified of the award from the State for the Jackson County Middle School Renovation Project. In the letter, it specifically states that “Funds may only be used for the completion of the project for which it was awarded and may not be used for any other purpose.” The letter further states “Any District that accepts this award but does not abide by the funding requirements shall be required to repay the total amount of the award to the Commonwealth of Kentucky within twenty (20) days of receiving a demand for repayment from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Jackson County Public Schools is very appreciative and excited that this project will soon be underway!
