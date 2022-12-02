Mark William Anderson, 48, of Tyner, KY and Haley Brisack, 18, of Tyner, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (November 28, 2022) for arraignment on charges of alleged incest. Both were arrested on November 23, 2022 by Deputy Zack Bryant.
Deputy Bryant functioned as the affiant generating individual criminal complaints for both Anderson and Brisack. In the complaint against Anderson (Complaint #E05510004391800) Bryant stated that on November 11, 2022 Anderson had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse, as defined by KRS 510.010, with a person whom he knew to be an ancestor, descendant, uncle, aunt, brother, or sister. The relationships referred to in the KRS definition of incest (KRS 530.020) include blood relationships of either the whole or half blood without regard to legitimacy, relationship of parent and child by adoption, relationship of stepparent and stepchild, and relationship of step-grandparent and step-grandchild. The complaint alleges that Anderson violated this statute when he had sexual intercourse with his eighteen (18) year old stepdaughter. The complaint against Brisack (Complaint #E05510004391987) mirrors the allegations stated against Anderson with Brisack being accused of having sexual intercourse with her stepfather.
In addition to the allegation of incest, Anderson has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence. The complaint against Anderson alleges that he took the iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to his wife, Lillie Mae Madden, and busted the phone because she had videotaped Anderson in bed with his stepdaughter who is the daughter of Lillie Mae Madden.
In separate actions by the court Anderson (Case #22-F-00121) and Brisack (Case #22-F-00120) both entered pleas of “not guilty”. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for both cases for December 05, 2022.
Anderson remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond. Brisack also remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $5,000 surety bond.
In accordance with KRS 530.020 Incest is considered a Class C felony if the act is committed by consenting adults. KRS 530.020 states that “a person is guilty of incest when he or she has sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse, as defined in KRS 510.010, with a person whom he or she knows to be an ancestor, descendant, uncle, aunt, brother, or sister. The relationships referred to herein include blood relationships of either the whole or half blood without regard to legitimacy, relationship of parent and child by adoption, relationship of stepparent and stepchild, and relationship of stepgrandparent and stepgrandchild.”
