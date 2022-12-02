FILE - Court Judge Gavel Litigation Law Legal Attorney Lawyer Insurance Firm

Mark William Anderson, 48, of Tyner, KY and Haley Brisack, 18, of Tyner, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (November 28, 2022) for arraignment on charges of alleged incest. Both were arrested on November 23, 2022 by Deputy Zack Bryant. 

Mark William Anderson.gif

Mark William Anderson, 48, of Tyner, KY

Deputy Bryant functioned as the affiant generating individual criminal complaints for both Anderson and Brisack. In the complaint against Anderson (Complaint #E05510004391800) Bryant stated that on November 11, 2022 Anderson had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse, as defined by KRS 510.010, with a person whom he knew to be an ancestor, descendant, uncle, aunt, brother, or sister. The relationships referred to in the KRS definition of incest (KRS 530.020) include blood relationships of either the whole or half blood without regard to legitimacy, relationship of parent and child by adoption, relationship of stepparent and stepchild, and relationship of step-grandparent and step-grandchild. The complaint alleges that Anderson violated this statute when he had sexual intercourse with his eighteen (18) year old stepdaughter. The complaint against Brisack (Complaint #E05510004391987) mirrors the allegations stated against Anderson with Brisack being accused of having sexual intercourse with her stepfather. 

Haley Brisack.gif

Haley Brisack, 18, of Tyner, KY

