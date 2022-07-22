On Monday, (July 11, 2022) between 2:00pm - 3:00pm, a burgundy colored 1999 Toyota Camry (license Plate #114-ZZF Registered in Jackson County) belonging to Kelvin Bingham was stolen from the parking lot of the Jackson County Bank in McKee, KY.
As of this week the vehicle has been recovered. It was found at the intersection of Jefferson and West 4thStreet in Lexington out of gas. The owners are now in possession of the vehicle again. Melonie Gabbard Bingham reported on social media, “We have the car and are very thankful, however all of the personal belongings are gone. Broken hearted over Leon’s hat, a work coat he had for 33 years, and a set of golf clubs. It looks as if the people who took it had or planned to live in it awhile. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in helping us to locate the car. This includes all the authorities, (especially Johnathan Sizemore whom I have talked with several times), Jackson County Bank, The Jackson County Sun, my family, my friends, my prayer warriors, and strangers willing to get the word out there. We are very humbled with all the help.”
McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore is the lead investigator on the case since the crime happened inside the McKee City Limits. Chief Sizemore indicated that he has strong leads on the identity of at least one of the individuals identified as a “person of interest”.
He is seeking video surveillance footage from Transylvania University which is located very near to the intersection where the car was located. Chief Sizemore has not spoken with the Lexington Metro Police Officer that located the car because that officer is currently not available.
In addition, mail was located in the vehicle that provided additional leads regarding the identity of at least one of the individuals captured in the video footage at the scene of the theft in the Jackson County bank parking lot.
If you, or someone you know has information regarding the case (particularly the whereabouts of the personal property that was missing upon recovery of the vehicle or the names of the individuals of interest) please call the City of McKee at 606-287-8305, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 606-287-7121 or simply call 9-1-1. If you prefer you can call the vehicle’s owners at 606-438-9158.
