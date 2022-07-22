Car1.jpeg

On Monday, (July 11, 2022) between 2:00pm - 3:00pm, a burgundy colored 1999 Toyota Camry (license Plate #114-ZZF Registered in Jackson County) belonging to Kelvin Bingham was stolen from the parking lot of the Jackson County Bank in McKee, KY.  

On Monday, (July 11, 2022) between 2:00pm - 3:00pm, a burgundy colored 1999 Toyota Camry (license Plate #114-ZZF Registered in Jackson County) belonging to Kelvin Bingham was stolen from the parking lot of the Jackson County Bank in McKee, KY.  

As of this week the vehicle has been recovered. It was found at the intersection of Jefferson and West 4thStreet in Lexington out of gas.  The owners are now in possession of the vehicle again. Melonie Gabbard Bingham reported on social media, “We have the car and are very thankful, however all of the personal belongings are gone.  Broken hearted over Leon’s hat, a work coat he had for 33 years, and a set of golf clubs.  It looks as if the people who took it had or planned to live in it awhile. I want to thank everyone who has been involved in helping us to locate the car. This includes all the authorities, (especially Johnathan Sizemore whom I have talked with several times), Jackson County Bank, The Jackson County Sun, my family, my friends, my prayer warriors, and strangers willing to get the word out there. We are very humbled with all the help.”

Better pic1.jpeg

Person of Interest photographed walking through the Jackson County Bank parking lot at the time of the theft
Better Pic2.jpeg

Person of Interest photographed walking through the Jackson County Bank parking lot at the time of the theft

Tags

Recommended for you