On Monday (May 30, 2022) around 4:33 PM Sheriff -Elect Daniel Isaacs received a complaint from Willis Sizemore that his 2017 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen from the Jackson Energy Parking lot on Hwy 290. While gathering all the information needed to enter the vehicle into NCIC as being stolen, Sheriff-Elect Isaacs was notified by Jackson County Dispatch that an unidentified male subject was passed out in the driver’s seat of a dark colored Chevy Traverse at Gray Hawk Park.
KSP Trooper Shane Bowling arrived at the scene first and observed the male slumped over in the driver’s seat. By the time Sheriff-Elect Isaacs arrived at the scene the male was detained in the back seat of Trooper Bowling’s cruiser.
Trooper Bowling told Isaacs that he had checked the KY registration plate on the Chevy truck and it, indeed, came back as belonging to Mr. Sizemore. Mr. Sizemore subsequently arrived at the scene and personally identified the truck as belonging to him.
The vehicle had suffered damages while it was stolen. The truck was covered in mud and external scratches were on the paint. Inside the vehicle there was several of the electronics broken and wires cut.
The individual found slumped in the driver’s seat was identified as Matthew J. Young, 26, of McKee, KY. After reading Miranda Warnings to Mr. Young, he refused to answer any questions from the law enforcement officials. Young was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and criminal mischief, 2nd degree. Young remains in custody under a $15,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
Representatives of Jackson Energy are currently in the process of reviewing surveillance video of their parking lot to see if it can be determined who stole the vehicle from the parking lot.
