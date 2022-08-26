IMG_0777.jpeg

Drugs confiscated during the arrest of Billy Lovins

According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Collins responded to a call at Deer View Mart in McKee, Ky on August 19, 2022 reporting a man asleep in a truck and not responding to knocks on the window. The caller reported that the male had been in the parking lot for at least two hours. When Deputy Collins arrived on the scene and approached the vehicle he observed a male, later identified as Billy Lovins, 59, of Manchester, KY asleep in the driver’s seat of a red GMC Sierra truck.

Billy Lovins.gif

Billy Lovins, 59, of Manchester, KY

According to the citation, Lovins did not respond to attempts for verbal contact but woke up when Deputy Collins reached through the open window and shook his shoulder. Lovins told Deputy Collins that he was tired from working and had been visiting a cemetery with some family members. Lovins produced his driver’s license and gave it to Deputy Collins. When the license number (OLN) was relayed to Jackson County dispatch, Deputy Collins was advised that there was an active warrant for Lovins’ arrest out of Clay County. Lovins was subsequently placed under arrest.

