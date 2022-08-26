According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Collins responded to a call at Deer View Mart in McKee, Ky on August 19, 2022 reporting a man asleep in a truck and not responding to knocks on the window. The caller reported that the male had been in the parking lot for at least two hours. When Deputy Collins arrived on the scene and approached the vehicle he observed a male, later identified as Billy Lovins, 59, of Manchester, KY asleep in the driver’s seat of a red GMC Sierra truck.
According to the citation, Lovins did not respond to attempts for verbal contact but woke up when Deputy Collins reached through the open window and shook his shoulder. Lovins told Deputy Collins that he was tired from working and had been visiting a cemetery with some family members. Lovins produced his driver’s license and gave it to Deputy Collins. When the license number (OLN) was relayed to Jackson County dispatch, Deputy Collins was advised that there was an active warrant for Lovins’ arrest out of Clay County. Lovins was subsequently placed under arrest.
Deputy Lovins conducted a search and discovered an empty cigarette box in Lovins’ right front pants pocket containing two partial pills that was recognized as Suboxone. Lovins told Deputy Collins that he had received the pills as a form of payment from another person and he did not have a prescription to Suboxone. Deputy Collins also discovered a zip lock baggie in Lovins’ left pants pocket that contained two smaller baggies inside it. One of those baggies contained a green leafy substance recognized as Marijuana. The other baggie contained two white/clear rocks and a white crystalline substance suspected to be Methamphetamine.
Lovins was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), and possession of marijuana.
Lovins was released from custody the following day on a $2,500 cash bond. He is currently awaiting the next court appearance.
