Roger D. Talley, 62, of McKee, Ky was scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Tuesday before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a sentencing hearing. Talley was indicted by a Grand Jury (Indictment #20-CR-46) on July 07, 2020. The case has been slowly making its way through the judicial process and Talley subsequently entered a plea of guilty on October 18, 2022.
On January 11, 2020 Deputy Zack Bryant was contacted by the Jackson County Dispatch. They advised Deputy Bryant that they had received a call from a male that was at a neighbor’s house. The caller reported that there was a male at his house who had “made entry into the home and had guns on him.” Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Bryant reported that he saw a gold colored Toyota single cab truck with damage to the passenger side backed into the drive with the bed cover on the vehicle up. Deputy Bryant reported that while he was waiting on another officer to arrive for assistance before he entered the house he saw Roger Talley walk around the side of the house. Deputy Bryant noted that Talley had a black handgun inside a holster on his right hip and numerous items in his hands. At gun point, Deputy Bryant gave Talley loud verbal commands to drop everything in his hands and to place his hands up. Talley was held in this position until back up arrived to provide Deputy Bryant some assistance.
Sheriff Hays arrived on the scene and disarmed Talley. Deputy Bryant subsequently placed hand cuffs on Talley. A search of Talley’s person revealed that he also had a small revolver in his right front pants pocket in addition to the black semi-automatic pistol in the holster on his right side. After securing Mr. Talley, Sheriff Hays and Deputy Bryant cleared the house to see if there was anyone else inside. Deputy Bryant walked down a hall way and noticed a strong odor of gasoline. When Deputy Bryant got to the bathroom door he discovered Dylan “Matt” Robinson in the bathroom with his hands up. He was detained at that point. When Deputy Bryant made contact with the individual (Matthew Gilbert) who called Dispatch he advised that Robinson was allowed to be in the home. Gilbert told Deputy Bryant that he was asleep in the house when he heard someone beating on the front door. Gilbert said he got up and went out a side door of the house and saw Roger Talley with a shot gun and a black pistol on his side at the front door. When Gilbert asked Talley what he was doing, Gilbert said that Talley wouldn’t respond. Gilbert then reported that Talley went to the side door and kicked the door screaming, “open the f***ing door”. Gilbert told Deputy Bryant that was when he ran to a neighbor’s house and called the police. When Deputy Bryant spoke with Robinson, he was told that Robinson was using the rest room when he heard Talley make entry into the house and go through the home with a long gun and a pistol.
Talley was read his Miranda warning and asked what he was doing in the house with guns. Talley advised that “they stole from me yesterday and I came to get my stuff back.” Deputy Bryant conducted a search of Mr. Talley and found a wallet belonging to a female, female jewelry, pocket knives, and a meth pipe. Talley told Deputy Bryant that he took all those things to hold them until he got his things back.
Deputy Bryant walked over to the things that he saw Talley packing out of the house and noticed a torch sitting on the ground. The homeowner, Sherry Jones, came out with a white hoodie that appeared to have gasoline on it that was laying on the couch. Deputy Bryant also discovered an empty gas can in the back of Talley’s truck. Deputy Bryant asked Talley how the gas got into the house because the only gas can that he could find around the house was in the back of Talley’s truck. Talley said he didn’t know. After looking in Talley’s truck, Deputy Bryant located three (3) firearms: a 12 gauge shot gun, a small 380 hand gun, and a .44 caliber revolver. After going through the home with the home owner, Ms. Jones discovered that the door frame on one of the bedrooms was broken and the main side door was dented due to Talley beating on it.
Talley was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; and arson, 1st degree (attempt).
On July 07, 2020 a Grand jury returned an indictment against Talley charging him with all six of the alleged offenses. Talley subsequently entered a plea of guilty on October 18, 2022.
