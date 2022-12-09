Roger Talley.tif

Roger Talley, 62, of McKee, KY 

Roger D. Talley, 62, of McKee, Ky was scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Tuesday before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a sentencing hearing. Talley was indicted by a Grand Jury (Indictment #20-CR-46) on July 07, 2020. The case has been slowly making its way through the judicial process and Talley subsequently entered a plea of guilty on October 18, 2022.

On January 11, 2020 Deputy Zack Bryant was contacted by the Jackson County Dispatch. They advised Deputy Bryant that they had received a call from a male that was at a neighbor’s house. The caller reported that there was a male at his house who had “made entry into the home and had guns on him.” Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Bryant reported that he saw a gold colored Toyota single cab truck with damage to the passenger side backed into the drive with the bed cover on the vehicle up. Deputy Bryant reported that while he was waiting on another officer to arrive for assistance before he entered the house he saw Roger Talley walk around the side of the house. Deputy Bryant noted that Talley had a black handgun inside a holster on his right hip and numerous items in his hands. At gun point, Deputy Bryant gave Talley loud verbal commands to drop everything in his hands and to place his hands up. Talley was held in this position until back up arrived to provide Deputy Bryant some assistance.

