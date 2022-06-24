Richard Lamb, 22, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for an arraignment. Lamb was served with a Warrant of Arrest while he was incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail on June 15, 2022. The complaint warrant was filed by James Conner Harrison on June 14, 2022 who stated that during May 05, 2022 through May 21, 2022 in Jackson County, KY Lamb obtained property or services of another by deception with intent to deprive the person thereof, when he did misrepresent himself and his intentions when he sold a 2003 Dodge Cummins Pickup Truck (valued at $12,000) to Solomon Durham. Solomon Durham then sold the truck to James Conner Harrison on May 05, 2022 and then failed to transfer the title to Harrison. Harrison had already paid Durham in money and property valued at $9,000 ($4,500 for a truck, $3,000 for a motorcycle, and $1,500 in cash).
On May 11, 2022 Harrison alleges in the complaint that Lamb blocked Harrison and Adrian Hubbard in Lamb’s driveway and made them get out of the 2003 Dodge Cummins Pickup Truck, telling them that they were not leaving the driveway and if they had a problem with that then they would just fight. Lamb told Harrison that Solomon Durham owed him and that he would allow him to have the truck if he paid him $2,000 to which they agreed that Harrison would pay him $800.00 and Lamb would transfer the truck to Harrison. However, according to the complaint, after Harrison left the truck at Lamb’s home and returned on May 21, 2022, the truck was moved and Lamb has since refused to transfer the truck to Harrison.
The father of James Conner Harrison, Scott Ryan Harrison, also filed a complaint warrant against Lamb on June 14, 2022. Scott Harrison alleges that on May 21, 2022 Richard Lamb came out of his house with a baseball bat running at Scott and his son, James Harrison. Scott Harrison alleged that Lamb was hitting the ground with the baseball bat and would not stop when Scott told him to stop because he was leaving. Scott Harrison said he fired a warning shot into a bank which then made Lamb stop.
Regarding the complaint warrant issued by James Harrison, Richard Lamb has been charged with terroristic threatening, 3rd degree and theft by deception $10,000 or more in Case #22-F-00064. Regarding the complaint warrant issued by Scott Harrison, Richard Lamb has been charged with two counts of terroristic threatening, 3rd degree in Case #22-M-00093.
Richard Lamb entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges at the arraignment on Monday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 06, 2022.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
