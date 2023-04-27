Baseball Bat

Richard Lamb, 22, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis to enter a plea in a case that involved a truck, a title, and a baseball bat. 

Lamb was served with a Warrant of Arrest while he was incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail on June 15, 2022. The complaint warrant was filed by James Conner Harrison on June 14, 2022 who stated that during May 05, 2022 through May 21, 2022 in Jackson County, KY Lamb obtained property or services of another by deception with intent to deprive the person thereof, when he did misrepresent himself and his intentions when he sold a 2003 Dodge Cummins Pickup Truck (valued at $12,000) to Solomon Durham. Solomon Durham then sold the truck to James Conner Harrison on May 05, 2022 and then failed to transfer the title to Harrison. Harrison had already paid Durham in money and property valued at $9,000 ($4,500 for a truck, $3,000 for a motorcycle, and $1,500 in cash).

