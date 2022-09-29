School Threat

There were three (3) separate incidents involving threats at Jackson County Public Schools over the past week. The first occurred at the Jackson County High School on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Principal Brian Harris reported the incident in a letter sent home to parents/guardians and also posted on social media.

JCHS Letter.jpeg

The letter reported, “A student in the Jackson County High School wrote a threat on a bathroom stall.” In a follow-up report, Mr. Harris stated, “This is an update to today’s incident at school. We have had a thorough investigation and we have identified the party responsible.  We are working with our school resource officer to make sure that we follow all proper legal procedures. We will take all the necessary actions to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The individual responsible will face disciplinary and legal consequences.”

JCMS Letter.jpeg
09_27_JCMS.jpeg

Tags

Recommended for you