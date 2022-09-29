There were three (3) separate incidents involving threats at Jackson County Public Schools over the past week. The first occurred at the Jackson County High School on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Principal Brian Harris reported the incident in a letter sent home to parents/guardians and also posted on social media.
The letter reported, “A student in the Jackson County High School wrote a threat on a bathroom stall.” In a follow-up report, Mr. Harris stated, “This is an update to today’s incident at school. We have had a thorough investigation and we have identified the party responsible. We are working with our school resource officer to make sure that we follow all proper legal procedures. We will take all the necessary actions to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The individual responsible will face disciplinary and legal consequences.”
Two days later on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 Principal Bradley Kerby reported in a letter sent home to parents/guardians (also posted on social media), “A student at Jackson County Middle School wrote a threat on the restroom wall. Upon discovery of the threat an immediate investigation was initiated involving school administration and School Resource Office, J.R. Weaver.” At the time, Mr. Kerby indicated that the investigation was ongoing; however, they did not feel there was a credible threat to any JCMS student or staff.
On Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 Mr. Kerby reported via letter to the parents/guardians and also posted to social media that there was a report in which a student allegedly had a weapon on school property. Upon the report of the information, an immediate investigation was initiated involving school administration. In coordination with the School Resource Officer, Deputy J.R. Weaver, the threat was determined to not be credible.
In all instances, the Principals assured parents, guardians and students that “proper board policy and procedures were enacted, and local law enforcement was contacted to assist in the administrative investigation of the matter. The very nature of these investigations give rise to many rumors and concerns by the stakeholders of the school system. This is why the schools deemed it necessary to send/post the letters to reassure everyone that… “we take every threat to student safety seriously and act within the bounds of the law to resolve any situation that arises. Also, at no time was the safety of students and school staff in danger. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority to Jackson County Public Schools.”
The schools also sought assistance and help from the parents and guardians stating, “Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.”
In accordance with recent KY law, Both the high school and the middle school have Sheriff Resource Officers (SRO). Sheriff Paul Hays reported that his office is currently looking for ways to fill the SRO vacancies at the other three schools. This will provide some help.
However, the call for parents/guardians to help may be even more important. A large number of school shootings across the country have involved a child whose life is in turmoil leading up to the incident. While school counselors and administrators are trained to maintain awareness for these issues no one knows the child better than their parents/guardians. A great illustration of this is the incident that happened at the Jackson County High School 33 years ago this month in September 1989.
On September 18, 1989, JCHS Senior Dustin Pierce, 17, (a straight “A” student) armed with a shotgun and two pistols, entered Classroom 102 at Jackson County High School about 9:20 a.m., fired a shot into the ceiling and told the teacher, Brenda Clark, and her 10 students to remain calm and nothing would happen, police and witnesses said. Pierce had said during the siege Monday at Jackson County High School that he was angry with his distant father (Donald Pierce of Delray Beach, Fla.) and wanted to see him.
Hiram Parks, Dustin’s maternal Grandfather reported at the time, “He's never talked to his dad in his life, as far as I know,' Parks said of Dustin. Parks and his wife, Marie, said they had raised the boy since he was 3, when his parents divorced. Both parents lived in Delray Beach, Fla., Parks said. The boy spends summers with his mother and works there at a plant nursery, the grandfather said. The man called Dustin a straight-A student at Jackson High. 'He's a good kid,' Parks said. He just don't like his dad. He wants to shoot him.”
“He never would say why he wanted to talk to his father,” said Bob Stephens, the chief hostage negotiator. State police arranged to have the man flown in to Lexington from Florida.
“Toward the end (Pierce) was looking for a way out,” Stephens said. “He was tired. He had been up all night. We talked about bringing out the two hostages and then we made a contract that he would come out and give himself up. He was a confused young man. He was a young man looking for someone to help him. At one time he talked like he wanted to commit suicide, but we talked him out of it,” the negotiator said. “We advised him that he would be treated fairly and wouldn't be hurt. No deals were made. Nobody was hurt.”
Pierce pleaded guilty to 26 counts of kidnapping and wanton endangerment at a juvenile hearing. Hours later, he met with his mother and father, whom he hadn’t seen since he was 4, at a State Police post, Detective Robert Stephens reported. ″There’s a lot that has been resolved. There’s also a lot that needs to be resolved. We’ve got 13 years here to get caught up on,″ his father, Donald Pierce said. “We talked,″ he said. ″There was a lot of misunderstanding, a lot of ...″ His voice trailed off and Pierce dropped his head in his hands and cried.
The family later emphasized that Dustin didn’t want to hurt anyone during the standoff.
″He just wanted to see his dad,″ said his mother, Carol Pierce.
Clay County Attorney Clay M. Bishop Jr. said he decided to prosecute Pierce as a juvenile. That means the boy, who turns 18 in July, probably will spend less than a year in custody. If tried as an adult, he could have received 325 years in prison. ″I think what you’ve got is just a scared, mixed-up little kid,″ the prosecutor said. ″He didn’t appear to us to be a criminal. We’re just trying to do what’s best for him.″
Dustin was apparently acting out a scenario in a Stephen King novel, ″Rage,″ in which a youth takes over a classroom in pursuit of what the author describes as a ″pathological rage fantasy about his father.″
AS one can tell, the incident at the JCHS that threatened the lives of students, teachers, and even the perpetrator shad very little to do with the school itself but was, instead, connected to the child’s home life. Parents and guardians are in the best position to be aware of such troubles as well as intervene and help the child before they hurt themselves or others seeking attention and help with destructive behaviors.
