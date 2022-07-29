Annville Christian Academy is excited to welcome Mr. Tim Johnson as the new School Director, along with his wife Mrs. Dea Johnson as Primary Education Liaison and Preschool Teacher. Mr. Johnson is currently the pastor of Blackwater Baptist Church #1. He recently retired from Tyner Elementary where he was principal for 13 years. Mrs. Johnson also retired from Tyner Elementary as a devoted preschool educator. The Johnsons are very excited about becoming part of the Eagles family and they pray the Lord continues to pour his blessings upon the school as they complete our staff search!
In other big news, ACA has had a fantastic group of parent volunteers working tirelessly on building renovations over the past week, giving the school a major facelift. They are very thankful to this awesome team for the many hours spent cleaning, painting, laying new flooring, and even constructing new bathrooms! All of the students and parents will be so excited to see the updates!
