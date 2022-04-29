Michael Gilbert, 26, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment. Gilbert was arrested on April 19, 2022 by Officer J. Weaver when he executed a complaint warrant obtained by Sheriff Hays on April 15, 2022.
In the complaint warrant Sheriff Hays alleges that on April 14, 2022 Gilbert unlawfully and with the intent to commit a crime knowingly entered The Cove Car Wash in Annville, KY where he intentionally or wantonly defaced, destroyed or damaged property.
Sheriff Hays alleges that Mr. Gilbert unlawfully gained entrance to the maintenance room of the carwash and stole items valued at $750.00 including $600 worth of solenoids, $150 worth of tools (including 1 Dewalt drill valued at $60). Sheriff Hays alleges that Mr. Gilbert also caused damage to the property when he attempted to use the drill and/or a prybar to open the change receptacle for the car wash and the auto vacuum.
Mr. Gilbert entered a plea of “not guilty” for all the charges. Judge Bailey-Lewis scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 02, 2022 and set Gilbert’s bond at $5,000 cash. The court also ruled that Gilbert should be considered a danger to himself or others. Gilbert remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance. As with all cases at this stage, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
