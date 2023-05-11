Julianna Coffey and Doris Ward.JPG

Julianna Coffey (Assistant Jackson County Attorney) and Doris Ward (Circuit Court Clerk) inside the new children's waiting room created by Save the Children while the family is going through Family Court proceedings.

When children come to the Jackson County Courthouse for Family Court it can be an overwhelming and stressful situation for them. To help alleviate some of this stress, Save the Children partnered with Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward to create a safe and inviting space for children involved in Family Court. 

Childrens Waiting Room Ribbon Cutting.JPG

Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward, State Representative Timmy Truett, County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, and Assistant County Attorney Julianna Coffey joined Angie R. Halstead and other representatives of Save the Children to cut the ribbon officially opening the Children's Waiting Room for Family Court

Save the Children has been in Jackson County for several years; at the elementary schools, visiting families at home, and hosting community events. Kelsey Adams, Community Engagement Lead Associate for Save the Children in Clay, Jackson, Owsley, and Rockcastle counties was excited to start this project at the courthouse. “Doris was wonderful to partner with. We emailed back and forth ideas for the juvenile waiting room and everything just came together. We wanted to create a room that is kid friendly and can hopefully for as long as the children are in this room can make them comfortable and just be a kid”.

Angie R. Halstead.JPG

Angie R. Halstead (Save the Children, Advisor-Community Impact)
Julianna Coffey.JPG

Julianna Coffey (Assistant County Attorney)
Timmy Truett.JPG

Timmy Truett (State Representative & Principal, McKee Elementary)

Tags

Recommended for you