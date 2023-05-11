Julianna Coffey (Assistant Jackson County Attorney) and Doris Ward (Circuit Court Clerk) inside the new children's waiting room created by Save the Children while the family is going through Family Court proceedings.
Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward, State Representative Timmy Truett, County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, and Assistant County Attorney Julianna Coffey joined Angie R. Halstead and other representatives of Save the Children to cut the ribbon officially opening the Children's Waiting Room for Family Court
When children come to the Jackson County Courthouse for Family Court it can be an overwhelming and stressful situation for them. To help alleviate some of this stress, Save the Children partnered with Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward to create a safe and inviting space for children involved in Family Court.
Save the Children has been in Jackson County for several years; at the elementary schools, visiting families at home, and hosting community events. Kelsey Adams, Community Engagement Lead Associate for Save the Children in Clay, Jackson, Owsley, and Rockcastle counties was excited to start this project at the courthouse. “Doris was wonderful to partner with. We emailed back and forth ideas for the juvenile waiting room and everything just came together. We wanted to create a room that is kid friendly and can hopefully for as long as the children are in this room can make them comfortable and just be a kid”.
The room was decorated with a jungle theme in mind. There are trees on the walls, a crocodile activity wall panel, a leaf canopy that children can stand under, and a bookshelf filled with free books. Children can enjoy the activities in the room and leave with a free book to take home and continue reading.
To celebrate this room and the partnership between Save the Children and Doris Ward, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the 3rd floor of the Judicial Center on May 4th. Guest speakers for the ceremony were Angie Halstead, Community Impact Advisor for Save the Children, Doris Ward, Circuit Court Clerk, Julianna Coffey, Assistant County Attorney, and Timmy Truett, State Representative.
Each speaker shared the importance of providing children with the resources to help them thrive. Julianna Coffey remarked that the room helps remind everyone working with families passing through the judicial center that improving the lives of children is why they are there. Mrs. Coffey noted that many children will develop “core” memories in this building that will be with them for the rest of their lives. A child can come into the judicial center with one guardian and leave with another. Kids can come in parents and leave with foster family or vice versa. As a result, the experience a child may have in this setting can generate a wide range of lasting memories ranging from feelings of happiness, sadness, or anxiety and worry.
State Representative Timmy Truett is also the Principal at the McKee Elementary School with a student population ranging from Pre-school and Kindergarten to Fifth grade. In this role he deals with many children that find themselves in situations like those going through family court. As a state representative he noted that small projects (like this tiny waiting room) done locally by caring people mean everything. The room and amount of money spent may be small but it was created by big hearts and will have an even bigger impact. Sometimes what is needed is not a lot of money but a lot of love. The juvenile waiting room may be a tiny space, but hopefully it will have a positive impact on children attending Family Court.
