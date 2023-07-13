Ashley Montgomery, 34, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (July 10, 2023) for arraignment in two separate but related cases (#23-F-00120 & #23-F-00121). Montgomery was arrested on July 07th, 2023 by Officer Chris Baldwin (MPD 304). At approximately 9:40 PM Officer Baldwin and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Special Deputy Billy Abner were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in the area of CompCare along Hwy 421 N just outside of McKee, KY. The officers noticed a 2016 silver Kia Rio turn around to avoid coming through the checkpoint. Special Deputy Billy Abner initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle along Sand Lick Road. The Special Deputy advised Officer Baldwin after his arrival at the traffic stop location that he had observed the female driver shuffling throughout the vehicle and seemingly tossing items away from her person.
When Special Deputy Abner asked the subject for identification, Montgomery initially presented him with another person’s identification card claiming it was her. When asked if she were being truthful, she replied that she just cut off her hair. However, the identification card presented was clearly not her. Later during the investigation Montgomery confessed to her real identity.
The female was identified as Ashley Montgomery, 34, of McKee, KY. As she was being escorted out of the vehicle, Special Deputy Abner observed her throw items away from her person towards the front of the vehicle. Officer Baldwin canvassed the area and found an open, clear plastic container that was empty. However, adjacent to the empty container he located a folded piece of paper that contained a white powdery substance. Montgomery was detained and advised of her Meranda Rights prior to further questioning.
Montgomery then stated to Officer Baldwin that the substance found inside the folded piece of paper was crack cocaine. She also stated that there was a crystal methamphetamine pipe inside the vehicle. Montgomery was escorted to Officer Baldwin’s patrol vehicle.
A search of Montgomery’s vehicle located a crystal-like substance in another clear plastic container in the passenger side seat. This was suspected to be crystal methamphetamine. An elongated clear pipe with residue was also located inside the vehicle in addition to the suspected illegal drugs.
Montgomery was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with 1) possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, 2nd degree – (cocaine); 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); 3) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; 4) tampering with physical evidence. These four charges were filed by Officer Baldwin and compose the charges in Case #23-F-00120. Montgomery was also charged with 5) Unsworn falsification to authorities and 6) fleeing or evading Police, 1st degree (MV). These last two charges were filed by Special Deputy Billy Abner and compose the charges in Case # 23-F-00121.
During the arraignment on Monday Montgomery entered a plea of “not guilty” to all the charges in both cases. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 17, 2023. Montgomery is being held in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court.
