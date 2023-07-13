Ashley Montgomery

Ashley Montgomery, 34, of McKee, KY

Ashley Montgomery, 34, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (July 10, 2023) for arraignment in two separate but related cases (#23-F-00120 & #23-F-00121). Montgomery was arrested on July 07th, 2023 by Officer Chris Baldwin (MPD 304). At approximately 9:40 PM Officer Baldwin and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Special Deputy Billy Abner were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in the area of CompCare along Hwy 421 N just outside of McKee, KY. The officers noticed a 2016 silver Kia Rio turn around to avoid coming through the checkpoint. Special Deputy Billy Abner initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle along Sand Lick Road. The Special Deputy advised Officer Baldwin after his arrival at the traffic stop location that he had observed the female driver shuffling throughout the vehicle and seemingly tossing items away from her person.

When Special Deputy Abner asked the subject for identification, Montgomery initially presented him with another person’s identification card claiming it was her. When asked if she were being truthful, she replied that she just cut off her hair. However, the identification card presented was clearly not her. Later during the investigation Montgomery confessed to her real identity. 

