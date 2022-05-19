Jason Dale Judd, 44, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts for an arraignment on a number of drug related charges. While KSP Trooper R. Baker was on patrol on US 421 he observed Jason Judd traveling south. Trooper Scott Townsley advised Trooper Baker that Judd had a suspended operator’s license. When Judd made a left-hand turn onto Pilgrim’s Rest Road near McKee, KY Trooper Baker activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. After establishing contact with Mr. Judd, Trooper Baker was informed by Jason that his driver’s license was still suspended for DUI charges. Trooper Townsley advised Judd to step out of the vehicle and he complied. Trooper Townsley advised Judd that driving on a suspended license was an arrestable offense.
A search of Mr. Judd’s person revealed a pill bottle with no name/label in one of his pockets. Mr. Judd advised the law enforcement officials that the pills were Gabapentin. Judd told the officers that he was not prescribed Gabapentin. Mr. Judd was advised by Trooper Baker that he was under arrest and he was placed in the back of Trooper Baker’s car.
Trooper Townsley observed a black plastic magnetic box in between the driver’s seat and the center console. In the uniform citation, Trooper Baker noted that magnetic lock boxes are consistent with transporting illegal drugs. When Trooper Townsley opened the magnetic lock box he observed two clear plastic bags that contained a substance suspected to be Methamphetamine. Also located in the box was a digital scale and a substance suspected to be Heroin. The heroin was stored in a folded piece of paper that was in a small clear plastic bag. In the bag with the heroin was a broken green pill. The identity of this pill is unknown at this time.
While continuing the search of the vehicle Trooper Townsley located yet another, larger, metal black box. When this larger metal box was opened the officers found several other bags of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Trooper Townsley also located a large bottle of white pills that did not have a name/label. These pills are suspected to be Gabapentin. Also inside this larger metal box were two digital scales, a metal spoon with white residue, an unknown number of syringes, and a bag of marijuana.
Trooper Baker began his search on the passenger side of the vehicle where he located a backpack that contained several clear sandwich bags consistent with trafficking illegal drugs. Also in the backpack were several syringes. Trooper Baker located inside a zippered pouch a glass pipe and a bag of marijuana. Located during the traffic stop were a total of 13 smart phones and 1 tablet. Judd had an undisclosed amount of US currency in denominations consistent with trafficking illegal drugs.
Judd was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = to 2 grams Methamphetamine); 5 counts of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; 1st degree possession of controlled substance/heroin, 1st offense; 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; and 3 counts of controlled substance prescription not in the original container, 1st degree.
At the arraignment Judd entered a plea of “not guilty” for all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 23, 2022. Judd remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of the judicial process the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
