Jerry Edward Morris, 36, of McKee, KY was arrested by Deputy Andrew Brewer on May 29th, 2023. According to the uniform citation (#EG12187), Deputy Brewer conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Toyotas Corolla on Pilgrims Rest Road near McKee, KY for a non-illuminated license plate. Upon speaking with the driver, Jerry Morris, of the vehicle, he told Deputy Brewer that he did not have an operator’s license. Deputy Brewer asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and Morris stated that the wasn’t. Morris then stated that the officer was welcome to search the vehicle. Deputy Brewer removed Morris and his passenger from the vehicle and started a search. The search revealed a black bag in the driver’s seat. Inside the bag was a glass tube with a white residue, a hypodermic needle, and green pills identified as Clonazepam (a Schedule IV controlled substance). A further search of the vehicle yielded a bag decorated with flowers. Inside this bag were a needle, a glass smoke pipe with residue, and a tissue containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Several more glass pipes were discovered as well as two (2) open bottles of whiskey. Neither Morris nor the passenger would admit the items belonged to them.
Morris was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) rear license not illuminated, 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), 3) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, 4) possession of a controlled substance, 3rddegree – drug unspecified, 5) possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, 6) one headlight, 7) obstructed vision and/or windshield, 8) windows not safety glass and 9) PMT unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle. Morris is being held in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his arraignment before District Court.
