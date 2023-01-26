While on patrol on JCHS Road near the Clifton Lane intersection, KSP Trooper Scott Townsley observed a vehicle that kept giving a turn signal when it approached a driveway. The vehicle would come to a stop, then turn the signal off, and continue traveling on the roadway. According to the uniform citation (Control #EF92366), the vehicle finally turned into the yard of a residence and missed the driveway. Trooper Townsley conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. While speaking with the driver Trooper Townsley observed Emilie Hurst, 23, of McKee, KY sitting in the front passenger seat. Trooper Townsley reported that he was already familiar with Ms. Hurst and was aware of an active warrant for her arrest. Townsley proceeded to the passenger side of the vehicle and requested that Hurst exit the vehicle. The active warrant was confirmed through KSP POST 7 and Hurst was detained and placed in handcuffs. When asked if she had anything illegal on her person Hurst stated yes. Hurst responded by saying she had heroin in her bra. The handcuffs were removed and Hurst produced a small, clear plastic bag from her bra that contained two (2) white, round pills marked 250. Hurst indicated that the pills were Seroquel. This medication is not considered a controlled substance and is normally used to balance the neurotransmitters in the brain to treat certain mental/mood conditions. It was not reported why Hurst had this medication. However, also in the plastic bag, Trooper Townsley observed a folded piece of notebook paper. When asked what was inside the folded paper Hurst said Heroin. Also located in the plastic bag was a small marijuana cigarette. The handcuffs were placed back on Hurst and she was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; and possession of marijuana. In connection with the active warrant Hurst was charged with probation violation (for felony offense) and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Hurst was held in custody under a $5,000 cash bond while awaiting her arraignment.
Hurst appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (January 23, 2023) for arraignment. Hurst entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 30, 2023. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.