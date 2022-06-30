Joshua Mize, 35, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for arraignment on Monday. Mize was arrested by Sheriff-Elect Daniel Issacs on June 21, 2022 at Fill Ups Gas and Grocery. According to the uniform citation filed at the Circuit Clerk’s Office, Sheriff-Elect Isaacs conducted a traffic stop on Mize because the 2003 Nissan Altima Mize was operating did not have a rear glass and Isaacs could also see that Mize wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Mize pulled his vehicle into the parking lot of Fill Ups Gas and Grocery and continued to drive through the parking lot and around the gas pumps slowly. Officer Isaacs observed Mize moving around inside the vehicle like he was reaching for or attempting to hide something. Mize eventually stopped the vehicle. Isaacs immediately approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and detained Mize for officer safety. Mize denied that he had been reaching for anything or attempting to hide anything in the vehicle. Officer Isaacs asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Mize stated that he had a marijuana smoke pipe inside the center console. While Officer Isaacs was retrieving the pipe, he located a small clear baggy beside the pipe that contained a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Officer Isaacs also discovered a marijuana grinder that had what appeared to be marijuana residue inside and a second marijuana pipe in the front passenger seat. Officer Isaacs placed these items on the front bumper of his patrol car and gave Mize verbal orders to stay near the left front of his vehicle while Officer Isaacs walked to the right rear of his patrol car to move items from the prisoner transport seat.
While Officer Isaacs was removing the items, he observed Mize walk quickly to the rear of his vehicle. Officer Isaacs told him to go back and began walking toward him. Officer Isaacs could then see that Mize was using his foot to destroy the small baggy of suspected methamphetamine. Mize was given verbal orders to stop and he ignored them. Officer Isaacs then put his left arm under Mize’s right arm and began to pull him away from the seized evidence. At this time Mize kicked backward striking Isaacs in the left leg. Officer Isaacs then palm-heel struck Mize to get him away and to create a reactionary gap. The palm-heel strike hit Mize in the nose causing him to fall backward. Officer Isaacs then helped Mize back to his feet and escorted him to the patrol vehicle while he continued screaming. Officer Weaver with the McKee Police Department responded to the scene and obtained witness statements as well as the video surveillance of the traffic stop.
Mize was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, tampering with physical evidence, assault, 2nd degree – police officer, failure to produce insurance card, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense and windows not safety glass.
At the arraignment Mize entered a plea of “not guilty” to all the charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 06, 2022. Mize is being detained in custody under a $25,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance. As in all case at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.