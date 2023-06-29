Tyler Peters.gif

Tyler Peters, 30, of Tyner, KY

On June 21st, 2023 while patrolling the Whispering Pines area of Jackson County MPD Officer Chris Collins observed a 2016 Ford Escape operating on Zekes Point Road. The driver of the vehicle was observed not wearing a seat belt so Officer Collins initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 3630E and Hwy 421S to address the traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle identified himself as Jordan Tyler Peters, 30, of Tyner, KY. According to the uniform citation (#EH81345) while explaining to Mr. Peters the reason for the traffic stop Officer Collins detected a slight odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officer Collins asked Peters if there was any marijuana in the car.

Tracy Thomas.gif

Tracy Thomas, 37, of Annville, KY

A passenger in the vehicle, Tracy Thomas, 37, of Annville, KY answered for Peters. Thomas stated that she didn’t think there was any marijuana in the car but that she had smoked marijuana in the car about 45 minutes prior. Peters admitted that he also smoked marijuana with her. Officer Collins asked Peters to submit to a standard field sobriety test. When asked to describe his level of intoxication on a scale of 0 to 10, Peters stated he was a 5. Peters refused to submit to a blood test.

IMG_1653.jpeg

Suspected methamphetamine confiscated as evidence during the arrest of Tracy Thomas and Tyler Peters

