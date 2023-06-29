On June 21st, 2023 while patrolling the Whispering Pines area of Jackson County MPD Officer Chris Collins observed a 2016 Ford Escape operating on Zekes Point Road. The driver of the vehicle was observed not wearing a seat belt so Officer Collins initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 3630E and Hwy 421S to address the traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle identified himself as Jordan Tyler Peters, 30, of Tyner, KY. According to the uniform citation (#EH81345) while explaining to Mr. Peters the reason for the traffic stop Officer Collins detected a slight odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officer Collins asked Peters if there was any marijuana in the car.
A passenger in the vehicle, Tracy Thomas, 37, of Annville, KY answered for Peters. Thomas stated that she didn’t think there was any marijuana in the car but that she had smoked marijuana in the car about 45 minutes prior. Peters admitted that he also smoked marijuana with her. Officer Collins asked Peters to submit to a standard field sobriety test. When asked to describe his level of intoxication on a scale of 0 to 10, Peters stated he was a 5. Peters refused to submit to a blood test.
Peters was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. A search of Peter’s person following the arrest revealed a plastic baggy in his left pocket that contained a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Peters was also charged with failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, Tracy Thomas, she admitted to the presence of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Peters gave the officer verbal consent to search the vehicle. In the front passenger side floor board Deputy S. Madden located a small zip-up case that contained two separate baggies containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a glass pipe with a dark residue inside. Thomas, who at this point was not under arrest, stated that the zip-up case belonged to Peters. Peters admitted that the case was his. NCIC also returned the registration plate displayed on the vehicle as being cancelled for failure to maintain insurance.
While searching the vehicle a purse belonging to Thomas was found in the front passenger seat floor board. Deputy S. Madden located a small metal case inside the purse which held a small plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. This was the same purse that Officer Collins observed Thomas retrieve her operator’s license. Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Peters and Thomas appeared independently in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday, June 26, 2023 for scheduled preliminary hearings. Both Peters and Thomas waived the need for their preliminary hearing and both stipulated that probable cause was found. The cases were both bound over to a grand jury for consideration. Peters and Thomas were both recognized to appear in Circuit Court on August 01, 2023 to answer any possible indictment(s) coming forth from the grand jury.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court.
