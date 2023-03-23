Gary Ray Neeley, Jr., 33, of Berea, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (03/20/2023) for arraignment in Case #23-F-00053. Neeley was arrested by KSP Trooper Scott Townsley in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 15, 2023. According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Townsley, he had conducted a traffic stop on US Hwy 421 in McKee, Ky when the operator of the vehicle advised him that he was looking for his truck. According to the vehicle operator Gary Neeley, Jr. had left in his truck without permission. Trooper Townsley was given a description of the truck and was told that it was also pulling a utility trailer. Subsequently, Trooper Townsley observed a vehicle matching the description traveling on US Hwy 421 toward his location. He was able to stop the truck by motioning to the driver to stop using his flash light at the same location as the traffic stop. When Trooper Townsley made contact with the subject driving the truck and asked his name, he provided the law enforcement officer with a different name. Deputy Zack Bryant was familiar with the driver and advised Trooper Townsley of the subject’s real identity, Gary Ray Neeley, Jr. It was the same name that the other driver had provided. When asked to produce his KY Driver’s license, the subject stated that he did not have one. When he provided his social security number, Trooper Townsley discovered that the subject had two active arrest warrants. A search of the subject’s person was conducted following his arrest. In the right front pocket Trooper Townsley located several pills in a cigarette cellophane wrapper. In addition, Trooper Townsley also found a clear plastic bag that contained a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Neeley was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with 1) operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; 2) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); 3) prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, 1stoffense (3 counts); and 4) possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified) (3 counts).
