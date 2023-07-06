On June 28th, 2023 Deputy Chris Collins (JCSO) observed a driver operating a vehicle on US 421 North in Sand Gap, KY. The passenger in the front seat did not have a seat belt on. Deputy Collins initiated a traffic stop. After making contact with the driver, Dustin Rowland, 34, of McKee, KY Deputy Collins’ investigation revealed that Rowland was operating on a suspended operator’s license. Collins found that Rowland had multiple prior citations for the same offense. Rowland was subsequently placed under arrest.
Upon searching the vehicle, Deputy Collins located a small plastic baggy containing a pink powdery substance between the front passenger seat and the center console. The substance was suspected to be heroin. Justin Robinson, 35, of McKee, Ky was the individual seated in the passenger seat. According to the uniform citation (#EH81348), Robinson admitted to Deputy Collins that the baggy containing the pink, powdery substance belonged to him and not the driver (Dustin Rowland).
