On March 16, 2023 around 1:30 PM KSP Trooper D. Holt and JCSO Deputy C. Collins responded to the 3000 block of Hwy 2004 after Jackson County E-911 Dispatch received and relayed a report of a male subject lying in the roadway. The two law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and Deputy Collins established contact with the male identified as Anthony Voyd Turner, 49, of McKee, KY.

The original caller that reported the incident to 911 was still on the scene as well. They explained that Turner’s truck was stuck on an old road about 150 yards up a bank from their location. In the uniform citation filed by Deputy Collins he reports that Turner’s speech was slurred and he was unable to focus. Deputy Collins was granted permission to evaluate Turner for nystagmus. Deputy Collins evaluation detected a distinct lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes and distinct nystagmus at maximum deviation on both eyes. Upon questioning Turner could not tell Deputy Collins where he was going or where he was coming from. Deputy Collins reported that Turner was manifestly under the influence. 

