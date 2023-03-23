On March 16, 2023 around 1:30 PM KSP Trooper D. Holt and JCSO Deputy C. Collins responded to the 3000 block of Hwy 2004 after Jackson County E-911 Dispatch received and relayed a report of a male subject lying in the roadway. The two law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and Deputy Collins established contact with the male identified as Anthony Voyd Turner, 49, of McKee, KY.
The original caller that reported the incident to 911 was still on the scene as well. They explained that Turner’s truck was stuck on an old road about 150 yards up a bank from their location. In the uniform citation filed by Deputy Collins he reports that Turner’s speech was slurred and he was unable to focus. Deputy Collins was granted permission to evaluate Turner for nystagmus. Deputy Collins evaluation detected a distinct lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes and distinct nystagmus at maximum deviation on both eyes. Upon questioning Turner could not tell Deputy Collins where he was going or where he was coming from. Deputy Collins reported that Turner was manifestly under the influence.
Turner stated that he had used Suboxone earlier in the day. Turner gave consent for a search of his person and the deputy discovered three (3) suboxone pills (not in a container) inside Turner’s right jacket pocket along with a used needle. Turner stated and showed proof that he was a participant in the needle exchange program. Turner was placed under arrest and moved to the back seat of Trooper Holt’s cruiser. The two law enforcement officers then turned their attention to a search of Turner’s vehicle. Trooper Holt immediately observed an uncapped needle in the passenger compartment. During the search of the vehicle, Trooper Holt was stuck with a used uncapped needle.
Turner was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with 1) public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); 2) possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); and 3) prescription-controlled substance not in its proper container, 1st offense. Turner was held in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his court appearance.
Turner appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (03/20/23) for arraignment on the charges. A plea of “not guilty” was entered for all charges and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for April 03, 2023. Turner remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
