Johnathan Turner, 31, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 for a Jury trial in Case #22-CR-00009. The case is related to a complaint filed by Nathan Michael Hays. Hays stated in the complaint that on December 08, 2021 he shot a dog that was chasing cattle owned by himself and his father on property owned by his father. Hays alleges that Turner responded by shooting at him and yelling threatening profanities at him. According to the complaint this placed Hays in a position of fearing imminent physical harm from being shot.
Numerous witnesses reportedly witnessed the incident. The gun recovered by law enforcement was a Rossi “Plinker” .22 revolver.
Complicating the case is the fact that Turner has a prior felony conviction (Case # 16-CR-00115-002, CLAY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY) with a guilty plea entered by Turner on August 01, 2017. The case was diverted for five (5) years.
Turner, subsequently, voluntarily came to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and voluntarily gave a statement of what occurred. Turner admitted in his statement to shooting a .22 pistol in the air four (4) times before going back into his house. Turner was not immediately arrested in order for Hays to have time and opportunity to obtain warrants. Turner told the Sheriff that he would not go outside his home and would be waiting on the Sheriff until the warrant was issued. Upon notice that the warrant was issued, the Sheriff called Turner and he met the Sheriff at his driveway when he arrived. Turner told the Sheriff that he “knew he messed up and was very sorry for his action.” The Sheriff described Turner as being very respectful and cooperative.
Turner was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
At the hearing in December 2021 the court determined that probable cause had been found regarding whether a crime had been committed and the case was referred to the grand jury for consideration. The Grand Jury returned an indictment (Indictment #22-CR-00009) on May 03rd, 2022 affirming the three alleged charges.
At the hearing scheduled for Jury Trial, Turner changed his plea. Turner entered a plea of “Guilty” to the charges of 1) “Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree and 2) “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm”. The third charge of “Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree” was dismissed with a motion from the Commonwealth.
As a result of the “Guilty” pleas, Judge House ordered a pre-sentencing investigation (PSI) be conducted. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 04, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.