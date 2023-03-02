Johnathan Turner

Johnathan Turner, 31, of McKee, KY

Johnathan Turner, 31, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 for a Jury trial in Case #22-CR-00009.  The case is related to a complaint filed by Nathan Michael Hays. Hays stated in the complaint that on December 08, 2021 he shot a dog that was chasing cattle owned by himself and his father on property owned by his father. Hays alleges that Turner responded by shooting at him and yelling threatening profanities at him. According to the complaint this placed Hays in a position of fearing imminent physical harm from being shot.

Numerous witnesses reportedly witnessed the incident. The gun recovered by law enforcement was a Rossi “Plinker” .22 revolver.

