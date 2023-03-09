Kevin Austen Lee Bowen, 25, of Richmond, KY and Lindsey Kayleanna Robinson, 24, of Richmond, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (03/06/23) for arraignment on several charges. Bowen was arrested by Deputy C. Collins (JCSO) on March 02, 2023. According to the uniform citation, Deputy Andrew Brewer conducted a traffic stop for a non-illuminated license plate around 10:54 PM on Cave Springs Road about 12 miles north of McKee, KY. Assisting Deputy Brewer was Deputy Shawn Madden and Deputy Christian Collins. When contact was established with the driver and his social security number ran through the database it was discovered that Bowen had a warrant. When the Deputy ran the license plate number on the vehicle it came back as belonging to another vehicle. Deputy Collins subsequently did a search on the vehicle identification number (VIN) and discovered that the vehicle had been reported as stolen. Further investigation uncovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Owsley county. The vehicle was towed and arrangements are being made for it to be returned to its owner.
Bowen gave his permission to allow the vehicle to be searched. Inside the vehicle several needles were discovered and disposed of in a Sharps container per Department policy. The driver’s side sun visor had a bandana tied around it and inside the visor was a plastic bag containing over two (2) grams of a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine. On the floor by the gear shift there was a black bag with TBIPRO Engineering on it. Inside the bag were two (2) plastic bags containing a white powder suspected to be methamphetamine and two (2) plastic bags containing a brownish powder suspected to be heroin. After Bowen was arrested he stated that everything in the vehicle belonged to him.
Lindsey Kayleanna Robinson, 24, of Richmond, KY was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputy Collins searched her purse and discovered a red pouch containing a yellow piece of paper. Inside the yellow paper was a brown powder suspected to be heroin. Also, inside the purse several needles were discovered. These were collected and disposed of in a Sharp’s container per department policy. Inside the purse there was a wallet containing the passenger’s ID card.
Bowen and Robinson were both arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Bowen was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin); Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; rear license plate not illuminated; improper registration plate; failure to produce insurance card; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1stoffense. Robinson was charged with possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); and drug paraphernalia – buy/posses.
Bowen and Robinson appeared separately in District Court on Monday. Both entered pleas of “not guilty” to all charges. Judge Roberts scheduled preliminary hearings for both parties for March 13, 2023. Bowen was released from custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on March 07, 2023 under a $50,000 cash bond. Robinson remains in custody under a $5,000 cash bond. Both are expected back in court on the date of their scheduled preliminary hearings.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.