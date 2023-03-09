DRugs and Paraphernalia seized during the arrest of Bowen and Robinson.jpeg

Illegal Drugs and drug paraphernalia that was seized during the arrest of Kevin Austen Lee Bowen and Lidsey Kayleanna Robinson

Kevin Austen Lee Bowen, 25, of Richmond, KY and Lindsey Kayleanna Robinson, 24, of Richmond, KY both appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (03/06/23) for arraignment on several charges. Bowen was arrested by Deputy C. Collins (JCSO) on March 02, 2023. According to the uniform citation, Deputy Andrew Brewer conducted a traffic stop for a non-illuminated license plate around 10:54 PM on Cave Springs Road about 12 miles north of McKee, KY. Assisting Deputy Brewer was Deputy Shawn Madden and Deputy Christian Collins. When contact was established with the driver and his social security number ran through the database it was discovered that Bowen had a warrant. When the Deputy ran the license plate number on the vehicle it came back as belonging to another vehicle. Deputy Collins subsequently did a search on the vehicle identification number (VIN) and discovered that the vehicle had been reported as stolen. Further investigation uncovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Owsley county. The vehicle was towed and arrangements are being made for it to be returned to its owner.

Kevin Austen Lee Bowen, 25, of Richmond, KY

Bowen gave his permission to allow the vehicle to be searched. Inside the vehicle several needles were discovered and disposed of in a Sharps container per Department policy. The driver’s side sun visor had a bandana tied around it and inside the visor was a plastic bag containing over two (2) grams of a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine. On the floor by the gear shift there was a black bag with TBIPRO Engineering on it. Inside the bag were two (2) plastic bags containing a white powder suspected to be methamphetamine and two (2) plastic bags containing a brownish powder suspected to be heroin. After Bowen was arrested he stated that everything in the vehicle belonged to him.

Lindsey Kayleanna Robinson, 24, of Richmond, KY

