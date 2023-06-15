Anthony Bowman, 44, of Mount Vernon, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (June 12, 2023) for hearings in two separate cases. On May 27th, 2023 Officer C. Collins, MPD, observed a vehicle operating on S Tree Tower Road with an obstructed registration plate. Officer Collins conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and obtained consent to search the vehicle from the driver. While speaking with the driver, the passenger (Anthony Bowman) put his hands in his pockets three times despite being given verbal commands from Officer Collins not to do that. Officer Collins also observed Bowman reach his right hand between the seat (front passenger) and the door panel. After obtaining permission to msearch the vehicle from the driver, KSP Trooper D. Holt opened Bowman’s door. When the door was opened a bag of unused needles fell onto the ground. Bowman was asked to exit the vehicle and he consented to a search of his person. In his front, left pant’s pocket the officer located a plastic baggy that contained one half of a suboxone pill. In his front, right pant’s pocket the officer located a plastic baggy that contained a small amount of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Under the front passenger seat where Bowman was sitting the officer located a small plastic baggy that contained a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The driver stated that the substance was not there before he picked Bowman up and Officer Collins reported that he believed Bowman dropped the substance there under his seat when he was observed reaching into that area. One suboxone strip was located in Bowman’s wallet as well. The driver of the vehicle was released with a verbal warning. Bowman was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with: 1) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); 2) possession of marijuana; 3) possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; and 4) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
In a second case before the court (Case #23-F-00088) Bowman is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000. Sheriff Daniel Isaacs obtained a complaint warrant that stated on April 30, 2023 Bowman took or exercised control over movable property of another with intent to deprive him thereof, when Bowman took a set of acetylene torches and hoses valued at $1,300 from the victim, Greg Williams.
