Whitney Gilliam, 26, of McKee, KY and Billy Kanatzer, 24, of McKee, Ky appeared independently before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for scheduled preliminary hearings. Both defendants have been charged with Burglary, 2nd degree, terroristic threatening, 3rd degree, and criminal mischief, 3rddegree. According to the uniform citations in the two cases (#EF76453 & #EH07213), on April 10, 2023 at approximately 7:57 PM Jackson County Dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Clover Bottom community near McKee, KY. Chief Deputy Zack Bryant and Deputy C. Baldwin responded to the dispatch. Upon arrival Chief Deputy Bryant reported that he was met by an occupant of the residence, Jonathan Gray. Gray advised Deputy Bryant that he had heard a knock on the door and realized it was his line-in girlfriend, her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend. Gray told Deputy Bryant that he didn’t answer the door due to him not wanting any of the parties inside. Gray said that Whitney Gilliam (daughter of his girlfriend) kicked the door in and she, the live-in girlfriend, and the Gilliam’s boyfriend (Billy Kanatzer) entered the residence. Gray said they ran him into his bedroom threatening to cause physical injuries to him if he didn’t leave. Gray said he was armed with a crow bar and tried to fight the three individuals off. After speaking with Kanatzer, Gilliam, and Gray separately it was determined that they were all telling the same version of the incident. Kanatzer and Gilliam were arrested, taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and charged with Burglary, 2nd degree, terroristic threatening, 3rd degree, and criminal mischief, 3rd degree. Gilliam was released from jail on April 24, 2023 under a $10,000 cash bond. Kanatzer was also released from jail on April 24, 2023 under a $10,000 cash bond.
The uniform citation for Billy Kanatzer was reported by Chief Deputy Zack Bryant and addressed in Case # 23-F-00070. The uniform citation for Whitney Gilliam was reported by Deputy Baldwin and addressed in Case #23-F-00067.
