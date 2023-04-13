jeffPIC.tiff

Jackson County Native Jeff Parker (featured performer in Jeff Parker and Company)
Jackson County Native Mike Norris (Songwriter/performer & Author)

A Jackson County duo has combined talents to create a single which debuted on the Bluegrass Today charts last week at #1. The song, “You Don’t Need to Be Improved,” was released by Nashville’s 615 Hideaway Records and was recorded by longtime Jackson County resident Jeff Parker (featured performer in Jeff Parker and Company). It was written by Jackson County native Mike Norris.

 A year ago, the two had never met. How did this successful partnership come about? Because of a mandolin made by the late Lewis Gay of McKee, KY.