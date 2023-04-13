A Jackson County duo has combined talents to create a single which debuted on the Bluegrass Today charts last week at #1. The song, “You Don’t Need to Be Improved,” was released by Nashville’s 615 Hideaway Records and was recorded by longtime Jackson County resident Jeff Parker (featured performer in Jeff Parker and Company). It was written by Jackson County native Mike Norris.
A year ago, the two had never met. How did this successful partnership come about? Because of a mandolin made by the late Lewis Gay of McKee, KY.
Some explanation. When Lewis (who for decades ran Gay’s Hardware Store located in the corner building later occupied by Opal’s Restaurant) retired, he used his carpentry talent to learn fiddle—and later mandolin—making. Over time, his instruments became sought after, and around 30 years ago the late Jack Norris purchased a fiddle and mandolin from Lewis. These instruments eventually passed to Jack’s daughter, Donna Sparks. About a year ago, hoping to get more information about the value of the instruments, Donna contacted her cousin Mike Norris, who (knowledgeable about guitars and harmonicas but not fiddles and mandolins) contacted friend and Jackson resident Jeff Lakes, who contacted Jeff Parker.
Jeff called Mike and though no deal was struck for the mandolin, things moved quickly from there. The pair immediately discovered many people they knew in common as well as similar tastes in music. After two get-togethers involving a little picking and lots of story swapping, Mike gave Jeff a demo of “You Don’t Need to Be Improved,” which Jeff and his band recorded and which now, after a little more than a week of radio play, sits atop the Bluegrass charts.
Jeff, with an earned reputation as one of the top male vocalists and featured mandolin players in Bluegrass, has been a major part of three superstar groups over the past decades: The Lonesome River Band, Grand Ole Opry members Dailey and Vincent, and Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Earlier in his career, Jeff performed for many years as a member of the staff band at Kentucky’s Renfro Valley Entertainment Center. In 2018 he was named International Bluegrass Music Association Showcase Artist.
Late last year, Jeff fulfilled a longtime ambition by forming his own group, Jeff Parker and Company (along with Jeff on lead vocals and mandolin—Kentucky native Jake Vanover, guitar, lead vocals, and harmony; Taylor Parks, banjo and harmony vocals; and Wes Parks, upright bass and harmony vocals—both Taylor and Wes are from the easternmost part of Virginia).
In short order Jeff was signed to a multi-album contract by 615 Hideaway Records. Sammy Passamano, president and owner, said recently, “Jeff has been on our radar for quite some time because he’s such a great entertainer, as well as being a top male vocalist and mandolin picker in Bluegrass. I contacted him immediately upon finding out about this new chapter in his already highly successful career…we believe…in his wonderful talent and look forward to a long, successful future together.”
Mike, too, has been involved in music most of his life, having played in a number of bands, most recently the Americana group Billyblues, which recorded four albums of original music.
In recent years, he has focused more on songwriting and the writing of children’s books (illustrated with photographs of carvings by renowned folk artist Minnie Adkins). His acclaimed Mommy Goose series for adults and children has been praised by many of the state’s best-known writers, and he recently received the 2022 Literary Award from Kentucky organization Arts Connect. The citation read in part, “for poems and stories that can be read again to reveal new levels of meaning a literary artistry.” At an awards luncheon in Lexington’s Lyric Theatre, he was presented with a goblet carved from Jackson County walnut by Jackson County craftsman J.T. Fifield.
Parker and Norris are excited about their collaboration and thrilled with the out-of-the-gate success of “You Don’t Need to Be Improved.” The single can be downloaded for 99 cents from iTunes and other online sources; is being played on Sirius XM and all other radio stations with a Bluegrass component; and is on music subscription services including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, and many more.
