Sheriff Paul Hays was notified around 2:02 OM on August 25th, 2022 of an automobile accident approximately 3.5 miles north of McKee, KY on US Hwy 421. Sheriff Hays arrived at the scene at 2:12 PM. Sheriff Hays reported that Andy Cruse, 90, of Sand Gap, KY was driving a 2008 Ford Edge and making a left turn off of Birch Lick School Road to north US 421. Kevin Mefford, 58, of Annville, KY was traveling south bound driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Sheriff Hays reports that there is a center line on US 421 until one gets to the intersection of Birch Lick School Road where it is a no passing zone to the north on US Hwy 421.
According to the accident report, Mr. Cruse failed to observe Mefford’s vehicle as he began to enter US Hwy 421 from Birch Lick School Road. Mr. Mefford stated that when he saw Mr. Cruse’s vehicle he could not avoid a collision. Mefford swerved ntothe north bound lane to avoid striking Cruse’s vehicle directly in the driver’s door. Sheriff Hays stated that this probably saved the life of Mr. Cruse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.