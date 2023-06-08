IMG_3763.jpeg

Drugs and paraphernalia seized as evidence during the arrest of Mickey Ward in McKee, KY

At approximately 7:45 PM on Monday, June 05th, 2023 Officer C. Baldwin was dispatched to WalGreen’s in McKee, KY regarding a complaint of a male subject slumped over in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot. The male had been positioned this way for approximately 30-45 minutes according to the initial report. Deputy Andrew Brewer provided assistance to Officer Baldwin. Upon arriving at the business, the two law enforcement officers located the male subject inside a 2010 Dodge Challenger with all the windows rolled up and the doors locked. Officer Baldwin attempted to make contact with the male by pounding on various parts of the vehicle body but had no success. At this time a forced entry was executed by breaking the driver’s side window. Both Officer Baldwin and Deputy Brewer attempted to wake the subject via a sternum rub but with no success. They administered two doses of Narcan and called for Jackson County EMS to respond. 

Mickey Ward.gif

Mickey Ward, 46, of Tyner, KY

After the two doses of 4mg Narcan were administered, the subject became conscious. He was identified as Mickey Ward, 46, of Tyner, KY. When asked what type of substance he had taken, initially he stated that he hadn’t taken anything. Jackson County EMS arrived and began rendering aid. Ward reportedly refused treatment against medical advisement.