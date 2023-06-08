At approximately 7:45 PM on Monday, June 05th, 2023 Officer C. Baldwin was dispatched to WalGreen’s in McKee, KY regarding a complaint of a male subject slumped over in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot. The male had been positioned this way for approximately 30-45 minutes according to the initial report. Deputy Andrew Brewer provided assistance to Officer Baldwin. Upon arriving at the business, the two law enforcement officers located the male subject inside a 2010 Dodge Challenger with all the windows rolled up and the doors locked. Officer Baldwin attempted to make contact with the male by pounding on various parts of the vehicle body but had no success. At this time a forced entry was executed by breaking the driver’s side window. Both Officer Baldwin and Deputy Brewer attempted to wake the subject via a sternum rub but with no success. They administered two doses of Narcan and called for Jackson County EMS to respond.
After the two doses of 4mg Narcan were administered, the subject became conscious. He was identified as Mickey Ward, 46, of Tyner, KY. When asked what type of substance he had taken, initially he stated that he hadn’t taken anything. Jackson County EMS arrived and began rendering aid. Ward reportedly refused treatment against medical advisement.
Throughout the course of investigation, a small black zip-up pouch was located within the vehicle. Inside the black pouch was the following: one suspected crystal methamphetamine pipe, one clear plastic baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine, one clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and two small individually packaged bundles of a powdery substances suspected to be fentanyl.
Ward was placed under arrest and questioned regarding the contents found in the black zip-up pouch. Ward informed the officers that it was methamphetamine and fentanyl. Ward was then transported to the Jackson County Detention Center. Upon arrival at the Detention Center (around 8:29 PM), Ward became unresponsive for a second time. Officer Baldwin began sternum rubs and called for Jackson County EMS to respond once again. EMS transported Ward to St. Joseph hospital in London, KY where the Emergency Room staff began rendering further aid around 9:02 PM. Ward was discharged from the hospital around 11;25 PM and transported back to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st; 2) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); 3) possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); and 4) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Ward is being held under a $25,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment on the charges. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court.
