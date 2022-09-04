UPDATE: Kentucky State Police Charge Jackson County Woman with Murder following Investigation
Mckee, Ky. (September 3, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County.
As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Clemmons, 43 years old of McKee, KY, is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with Murder and Receiving Stolen Property.
The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes.
Original Story
The Kentucky State Police have indicated that their investigation into the death (and possible homicide) of an elderly Jackson County resident is making progress and is ongoing.
On July 23, 2022 around 8:33 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female located inside of a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives, along with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area.
Preliminary Investigation revealed Mary King Abrams, 83 years of age, had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound. An autopsy was to be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
A subsequent press release stated that the ongoing investigation indicated a vehicle belonging to the victim, Mary King Abrams’ (a 2017 Ford Escape - Gray in color) was stolen from her residence. Trooper Gary Hall, KSP Post 7, confirmed on Monday that the vehicle has been located.
On Monday (Aug 08, 2022) Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Allen B. Roberts. Clemmons has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. One count is for property valued between $500 - $1,000 and the second count is for property valued at $10,000 or more.
According to the uniform citation filed by KSP Detective J. Lakes, on July 28, 2022 Detective Lakes located a LG 50 inch TV that had been stolen from the scene of Abram’s homicide. Detective Lakes was able to confirm it was stolen by verifying the serial number. Detective Lakes was advised that Karen Clemmons had brought the TV and sold it for $50 on July 25, 2022. Detective Lakes was also advised that Clemmons was driving a vehicle that looked similar to the vehicle stolen from the scene of the homicide. Detective Lakes subsequently obtained surveillance footage from Fill-Ups Gas Station near Morrill, KY showing Clemmons inside the stolen 2017 Ford Escape as a passenger, with the victim of the homicide, Mary Abrams, driving on July 22, 2022 at 0801 hrs. Clemmons stated that it was her inside the vehicle as a passenger and that Mary Abrams was driving. Clemmons also stated that she drove the 2017Ford Escape to sell the TV on July 25, 2022.
During the preliminary hearing, the court determined that probable cause existed and bound the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Clemmons was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on October 04, 2022 to answer any possible indictment. Clemmons remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $5,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the judiciary process.
