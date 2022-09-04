JC Sun Breaking Crime

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police Charge Jackson County Woman with Murder following Investigation

Mckee, Ky. (September 3, 2022) –  The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County.

Mary Abrams.jpeg

Mary Abrams, 83, of Jackson County 
Karen Clemmons.gif

Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY

Tags

Recommended for you