Peggy VanWinkle.png

Peggy VanWinkle was 52 years old when she was murdered in July 2020

It has been just a little over two years since the murder of Peggy VanWinkle. Peggy was 52 years old at the time of the crime. Her husband, Farris VanWinkle was arrested and charged with her murder (along with several other crimes). The case is slowly making progress through the judicial system. This is proving to be a complicated case with a great deal on the line for the victim’s family and friends as well as the accused defendant. There was a preliminary hearing in November 2021, a case review in May 2022, and another case review in August 2022. According to Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Doris Ward, the next scheduled court hearing will be another case review on December 06th, 2022. 

The investigation started as a call placed a little after midnight on Sunday morning (July 19th, 2020) to the Jackson County Central Dispatch with concerns about a mother that wasn’t responding to phone calls. At around 2:00 A.M. Jackson County Deputy JR Weaver and Jamie Strong (Director, Jackson County Emergency Management) arrived to execute a simple “welfare check” to see if everything was okay. What they discovered was nothing short of a nightmare. Human remains were discovered at the residence on Hwy 2004 and the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was subsequently contacted by Jackson County 911, just before 3:00 AM. KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered Peggy VanWinkle, 52 years old of McKee, KY deceased. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner, and her remains have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

Farris VanWinkle.gif

Farris VanWinkle. 61, of McKee, KY is being housed in custody at the Clay County Detention Center in Manchester, KY