Case Involving Alleged Murder of Elijah Rader
One of the three individuals (Bruce Carr, 50, of Manchester, KY, Melissa Gulley, 37, of Richmond, KY and Jesse Gibson, 25, of Annville, KY) suspected to be involved in the murder of a Jackson County resident had a hearing in Circuit Court last Wednesday. Bruce Carr, 50, of Manchester, KY has been charged with murder and theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000). A motion to suppress was before the court during motion hour. The court scheduled a subsequent hearing for August 02, 2022.
Background to the Alleged Murder Case Against Bruce Carr
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post began conducting a death investigation following human remains being discovered in Jackson County in March 2020. The initial investigation indicates KSP Posts 7 was called just after 4:30 pm on Saturday March 21st, 2020, after a tip was received in reference to possible human remains that were in a rural part of Jackson County. The Kentucky State Police, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the area of Old Island City Rd (which is in a rural part of Jackson County, near the Clay and Owsley County lines). As a result of the search, human remains were located and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification. An autopsy was performed and the human remains were identified to be Elijah Rader, 70 years old of Annville, KY.
On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Three people who were in the vehicle were arrested for criminal charges from Florida. On Mar 22nd, 2020, KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant that alleged that “on January 31,2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jesse Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The two other persons implicated in the death of Elijah Rader were Bruce Carr and Melissa Gulley. After evading police for several weeks, Carr and Gulley were arrested on April 2nd by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Amery, Wisconsin. They were lodged in the Polk County Jail.
Case Involving Alleged Murder of Randall and Lloyd Sparks
A pretrial conference was held in the case against Sarabeth Shields, 40, of Sand Gap last week in Jackson County Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House. Shields has been charged with two counts of murder along with several other offenses. Shields had appeared in court for a pretrial conference earlier but she tested positive for methamphetamine and the hearing was not able to continue. Shields was given a 30-day sanction and was taken into custody. Shield’s trial was scheduled to begin on June 20, 2022. However, since the court was not able to conduct the pretrial hearing last week the trial will be rescheduled. A replacement pretrial hearing was instead scheduled for July 05, 2022. During this rescheduled hearing a motion was approved to revoke Shield’s bond as a result of the drug use violation. Shields remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond. A subsequent pretrial hearing was scheduled for August 02, 2022.
Background on the Alleged Murder Case against Sarabeth Shields
The incident that led to the charges against Sarabeth Shields happened on January 01st, 2017 along US 421, at the intersection or Kentucky Highway 3447, also known as Morrill-Kerby Knob Road, which is just south of the Madison County line. Kentucky State Police said Shields was driving an SUV when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car. Two men in the car, Lloyd Sparks, 58, and his nephew, Randall Sparks, 51, of Madison County, were pronounced dead at the scene. Shields and a 10-year-old in the car with Sparks were taken to the hospital.
Shields was initially arrested on January 04th, 2017. State police said meth was found in her SUV the day of the crash. She was initially only charged with two drug offenses: 1) possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense and 2) Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. Shields subsequently appeared in District Court on Monday, January 9th, 2017 before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis where she pled not guilty to the drug charges.
However, on April 03rd, 2018 a grand jury returned an indictment against Shields that expanded the alleged charges by adding 2 counts of Murder (one count each for alleged victims Randall Sparks and Lloyd Sparks), 1 count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicants, 1st offense, 2 counts of wanton endangerment, 1st degree (1 count for alleged victim Randall Lee Sparks and 1 count for alleged victim Josephine Sparks), 1 count of assault 1st degree (alleged victim Josephine Sparks), and 1 count of criminal mischief, 1st degree (alleged victim Josephine Sparks). Following the grand jury indictment, Shields was arrested again on April 11, 2018 for the expanded charges, including two counts of murder. At the pretrial conference held on July 03rd, 2018 the court set her bail at a $50,000 surety bond which would also include GPS monitoring and 24-hour lockdown. Shields was released from custody on August 08th, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.