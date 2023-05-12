Vehicle Collision in McKee

A collision in McKee, KY involving a 2007 Chevy Silverado and a 2015 GMC Terrain being driven by Kailyn Patterson of Tyner, KY is being investigated by the McKee Police Department

On Thursday May 4th at approximately 1330 hours emergency responders were dispatched to the area of HWY 89 North and HWY 421 in McKee in reference to an injury accident.  Chief Sizemore states that he arrived on scene to find a 2007 Chevy Silverado being driven by a juvenile from the Annville, KY area and a 2015 GMC Terrain being driven by a Kailyn Patterson of Tyner, KY had collided at that intersection.  At the time of this press release the accident is still being investigated by Chief Sizemore.  Chief Sizemore was assisted on scene by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS, McKee Fire Department, Jackson County Emergency Management, and the state road department.

