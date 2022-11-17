Stephen Warren Hensley, 44, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (Nov. 14, 2022) for arraignment in Case #22-F-00114. Hensley was arrested by KSP Trooper J. Montgomery on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The uniform citation filed by Trooper Montgomery states that the law enforcement official was parked at the junction of Hwy 3443 and KY Hwy 30 when a van operated by Emily Hinkle, with passenger Melinda Weaver, pulled up beside him. He observed a white Ford F-150 following extremely close behind her vehicle. When she arrived, she was already on the phone with Jackson County 911 to report an incident that had just occurred. Upon contact with Ms. Hinkle, she informed Trooper Montgomery that it was her boyfriend, Stephen Hensley, that was operating the white Ford F-150. She told the Trooper that Mr. Hensley had taken his truck and rammed her vehicle in the rear end. Both parties in her vehicle stated they were in fear of their life thinking Hensley would hit them again and force them off the road due to how hard he had hit their vehicle the first time. Trooper Montgomery observed some damage to the rear of the vehicle that Ms. Hinkle was driving.
Trooper Montgomery made contact with the operator of the white Ford F-150, Mr. Hensley, at a residence located along Hwy 3443. Upon contact with Mr. Hensley, Trooper Montgomery relayed the information he had been told by Ms. Hinkle. Mr. Hensley told him that he and his girlfriend, Emily Hinkle, had been arguing because he said he caught her lying to him about where she was going. He advised that they were leaving the Dollar Store and he reportedly told her to take the van home and he would follow her. He advised that she was mocking him and driving slowly. He stated that he then took his truck and hit the back of the van pushing the vehicle to make her go. He said he followed her closely up Hwy 30 until she pulled in next to the Trooper’s cruiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.