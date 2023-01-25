Ford Ranger Caught on Fire.jpeg

This black 1987 Ford Ranger burst into flames when Vernon Johnson (Vernon's Towing) attempted to start while taking the truck into custody as evidence

On Wednesday (January 18, 2023) around 2:40 PM the Jackson County Dispatch received a call alleging that people were stealing garage doors on a property located around the 13685 US Hwy 421. According to the uniform citation filed by Sheriff Isaacs when the sheriff arrived at the scene he observed three individuals. As he arrived he noticed one male motion to the other two that he was pulling up and subsequently all three fled on foot in an attempt to escape. After a foot chase that lasted for approximately five (5) minutes, Sheriff Isaacs was able to detain Luke Gabbard, 19, of McKee, KY. It was discovered that Gabbard had an active warrant for his arrest. At the scene was a black 1987 Ford Ranger and a small trailer. On the trailer was a disassembled garage door.

Other items were inside the truck. Sheriff Isaacs noted that all the doors on the garage building as well as an abandoned residence had been forcibly opened. A crowbar and two hammers were discovered at the scene. 

Luke Gabbard.gif

Luke Gabbard, 19, of McKee, KY
Small Trailer with Disassembled Garage Doors.jpeg

A small trailer with disassembled garage doors 
Small Baggy Containing Methamphetamine.jpeg

This small baggy of methamphetamine was found in a coat believed to belong to Charles Adams
Lisa Gilliam.gif

Lisa Gilliam, 41, of McKee, KY
Charles Adams.gif

Charles Adams, 39, of Berea, KY

Tags

Recommended for you