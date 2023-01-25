On Wednesday (January 18, 2023) around 2:40 PM the Jackson County Dispatch received a call alleging that people were stealing garage doors on a property located around the 13685 US Hwy 421. According to the uniform citation filed by Sheriff Isaacs when the sheriff arrived at the scene he observed three individuals. As he arrived he noticed one male motion to the other two that he was pulling up and subsequently all three fled on foot in an attempt to escape. After a foot chase that lasted for approximately five (5) minutes, Sheriff Isaacs was able to detain Luke Gabbard, 19, of McKee, KY. It was discovered that Gabbard had an active warrant for his arrest. At the scene was a black 1987 Ford Ranger and a small trailer. On the trailer was a disassembled garage door.
Other items were inside the truck. Sheriff Isaacs noted that all the doors on the garage building as well as an abandoned residence had been forcibly opened. A crowbar and two hammers were discovered at the scene.
Gabbard was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); and wanton endangerment, 1st degree. Gabbard was held in custody under a $20,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment.
At the direction of Sheriff Isaacs dispatch contacted Vernon Johnson of Vernon’s Towing and directed him to the location to tow the vehicle. Since it was apparently used in the commission of a crime, the truck needed to be towed and kept in evidence. Due to the vehicle’s location Mr. Johnson (Vernon’s Towing) attempted to start the vehicle so he could drive it out of a field area in order to load it onto the tow truck. While attempting to start the vehicle it backfired and then burst into flames causing burns to Mr. Johnson’s face and wrist. According to a report filed by Deputy Zack Bryant in a related citation, Mr. Johnson had to jump through the fire to keep from burning alive inside the vehicle. Mr. Johnson was evaluated by the Jackson County EMS and subsequently transported via a privately-owned vehicle (POV) to a medical facility for further evaluation and treatment. Sheriff Isaac noted in the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk that identifying information had been obtained regarding the identity of the other two individuals that he saw flee on foot from the crime scene. A report filed by Deputy Bryant indicated that a male’s coat was discovered at the scene bearing a letter with the names “Charles” and “Lisa” on it. These two individuals were subsequently identified as Lisa Gilliam, 41, of McKee, Ky and Charles Adams, 39, of Berea, KY. Deputy Bryant recognized the coat as belonging to Adams based on an earlier traffic he had conducted a few nights prior. Inside one of the pockets in the coat the law enforcement officials discovered a small bag containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
After receiving an anonymous tip that Gilliam was travelling on foot going North on Hwy 421 near where the incident had taken place. A truck was supposed to be picking her up. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Brewer located Gilliam and Adams on a traffic stop of the suspected truck. Gilliam was detained and transported to her residence where Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Collins was located with representatives from Social Services. The Social Services representatives had to speak with Gilliam in reference to her juvenile daughter. After Social Services completed their investigation, Deputy Collins placed Gilliam under arrest.
Gilliam was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with burglary, 2nddegree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; and possession of burglary tools. Gilliam was held in custody under a $20,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment.
Deputy Bryant questioned Adams and he advised that he thought the property from which they were taking the items had been abandoned and the owners had died. He said the only reason that he and Gilliam had ran was because they saw Gabbard run.
Adams was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Adams was held in custody under a $20,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment.
All three of these defendants appeared individually before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (January 23, 2023) for arraignment. Each defendant entered a plea of not guilty. Judge Roberts scheduled preliminary hearings for each of them to occur on January 30, 2023. Judge Roberts maintained the bails at $20,000 for each defendant.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
