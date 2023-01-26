City of McKee

The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mayor Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, Dylan Harrison, and Misty Morris in attendance.

The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the November 21, 2022 Regular Meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Jewell Gabbard and seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried. The minutes of the December 19, 2022 Regular Meeting were also presented for approval. A motion to approve these minutes was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison. All in favor, motion carried.

Vickie Gabbard

Vickie Gabbard was appointed by the McKee City Council to fill the vacant seat left due to a lack of candidates running for the position in the 2022 General Election

