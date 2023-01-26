The McKee City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mayor Stidham called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, Dylan Harrison, and Misty Morris in attendance.
The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the November 21, 2022 Regular Meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Jewell Gabbard and seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried. The minutes of the December 19, 2022 Regular Meeting were also presented for approval. A motion to approve these minutes was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison. All in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham gave a “Mayor’s Report” to the council. Mayor Stidham talked a bit about his first few weeks in office. He told the council he knew a lot of different projects, new and old, that need to be done and taken care of, and that he’s learning a lot. He’s doing his best to take care of everything, and somedays you try to do one thing and something else pops up, so it’s still just one day at a time right now. He also informed the council that we have secured new auditors, and they intend to start working immediately and this should help us get current with audits which will allow us to secure funding for all the projects we intend to pursue.
Under old business, the discussion about approving an easement to David Mays property from the city farm was addressed. City Attorney Haley Fields informed the council that she had all the information for the easement, she was just waiting on confirmation from KY Mountain Housing on who’s name the easement needed to be in. She stated that she would contact them again and try to get that sorted. Councilmember Rich Waite stated that he thinks that the easement and an annexation should happen at the same time. Discussion was tabled until the next meeting.
A second reading of Ordinance 01-2023, an ordinance allowing for incentive stipends for city officials who complete qualifying training units, was held. A motion to adopt this ordinance was made by Rich Waite and seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.
The first item of new business on the agenda was Mayor Stidham announcing that there was officially a council vacancy starting with this meeting, as there are six council seats and only five candidates ran for election. After some discussion and a lack of applications, a motion to nominate Vickie Gabbard for the empty seat was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.
City Clerk Marla Fields presented the council with their open meetings open records information packets as required by the Attorney General’s office and Department of Local Government, as well as their financial disclosure forms and other start of term paperwork.
An amendment to the pay and classification plan was presented; a title was changed and a new position was added. A first reading of this amendment was held and no further action was taken. Following this, two municipal orders amending the personnel policy were introduced to the council. In 2022, HB 345 and HB 562 were passed by the general assembly. The first municipal order addressed HB 345 which made changes regarding to military leave. HB 562 mandates a “critical incident leave policy” for first responders, in which if a critical incident such as an officer involved shooting or a fire with a fatality occurs, your first responders are guaranteed leave. The second municipal order addressed HB 345. After presenting municipal order 01-2023, a motion was made to adopt this order by Rich Waite, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor – motion carried. After presenting municipal order 02-2023, a motion was made by Dylan Harrison, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor – motion carried.
A list of items for surplus was presented to the council, which was a majority of scrap metal items, and some old vehicles. After some discussion, council member Rich Waite made a motion to sell all the motor vehicles on govdeals, and all other items as scrap or junk as listed. The motion was seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried.
A resolution from Cumberland Valley Area District Development and the KY Transportation Cabinet was presented to the council for adoption. This resolution is meant to certify the ordinance passed regarding street adoption and the changes made. A motion to adopt the resolution was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Rich Waite; all in favor - motion carried.
Mayor Stidham informed the council that they needed to enter into a closed session under KRS 61.810 (c) discussion of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency. A motion to enter into closed session was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor – motion carried. A motion to exit closed session was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor - motion carried. No action was taken in closed session. A motion to allow Bluegrass Engineering to advertise for bids for contractors for the interconnection and master meter project with Jackson County Water Association was made by Rich Waite, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham called for any citizen or council comments. No comments were made. A motion to adjourn was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor – motion carried and meeting adjourned.
