JCHS Sophomores Keagan Ward and Natalie Sandlin have been selected out of many strong sophomore applicants to represent Jackson County High School as Rogers Scholars! It is very rare for two students from one school to be selected per year.
Rogers Scholars—The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program—provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
During this intensive week-long program, Rogers Scholars work on building their leadership skills, participating in a series of team-building exercises; receive hands-on instructional training from professional experts in engineering, healthcare, and video production; and interact with nationally recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs.
Most of the activities take place on the campus of The Center in Somerset, Ky. High school students apply during their sophomore year and, if selected, will attend one of two Rogers Scholars summer sessions just before they enter the 11th grade. The program is presented tuition-free to students within The Center’s 45-county primary service region.
Since the program’s inception in 1998, more than 1,311 high school students have graduated from Rogers Scholars, and potential scholarships valued at more than $8.0 million have been offered to graduates by 19 participating colleges and universities.
The program, named after U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05), continues his goal that no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future. Rogers Scholars focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship and community service. The program also offers college scholarship opportunities.
Congratulations to Keagan Ward and to Natalie Sandlin for being selected for this awesome opportunity!
