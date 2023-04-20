Keagan Ward and Natalie Sandlin

JCHS Sophomores Keagan Ward and Natalie Sandlin were selected as Roger's Scholars

JCHS Sophomores Keagan Ward and Natalie Sandlin have been selected out of many strong sophomore applicants to represent Jackson County High School as Rogers Scholars! It is very rare for two students from one school to be selected per year. 

Rogers Scholars—The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program—provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

Tags

Recommended for you