James Hubbard, 36, of Tyner, KY was scheduled to appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on July 25th, 2022 for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a complaint filed by Amanda Vasich on April 27, 2022. However, Mr. Hubbard failed to appear in court. Judge Roberts subsequently issued a warrant for Hubbard’s arrest and set a $10,000 cash bond to help assure he would be present at his next court date following arrest.
In Case #22-F-00050 the complaint (E05510004233369) Vasich alleges that on April 26, 2022 Hubbard unlawfully: threatened to commit a crime likely to result in death or serious injury to another person or likely to result in substantial property damage to another person when he threatened to “beat her brains out” and stating “I will split your g*dd*mn wig”. Hubbard also allegedly threatened a person he believes to be a participant in a legal process in an attempt to influence, the testimony, vote, decision, or opinion of that participant when stood behind her in Family Court, telling Vasich to “dry it up” and she better not talk and it was all her fault. The complaint warrant alleges that Hubbard committed two crimes: 1) terroristic threatening, 3rddegree & 2) intimidating a participant in a legal process.
