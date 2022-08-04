Shawna Harrison, 33, of McKee, KY was scheduled to appear in District Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday of drug-related charges. However, Harrison failed to appear for her court hearing. Judge Bailey-Lewis subsequently issued a bench warrant for her arrest with no bond allowed.
According to the uniform citation filed at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, on Monday (June 20th, 2022) Officer J. Weaver of the McKee Police Department located Harrison at the Whistle Stop in Sand Gap, KY. There was an outstanding arrest warrant for Harrison. While executing this arrest warrant Officer Weaver searched Harrison’s purse and discovered fentanyl-laced cotton balls inside several plastic and rubber containers used in conjunction with syringes to inject the drug directly into the bloodstream. Officer Weaver also located three (3) marijuana roaches, approximately 10 syringes (disposed in Sharps container), and a black plastic snap top box containing what was suspected to be heroin inside several small baggies. There were also several cut off plastic straws such as those used for snorting drugs into the nose. These items were all sent to the Kentucky State Police Regional Crime Lab in London, KY for testing and identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.