A round of storms hit many Eastern and Southern Kentucky counties Saturday afternoon and Sunday. As of 6:22 pm on Saturday Jackson Energy reported: “We currently have 935 members without power from 52 separate outage events throughout our service territory, primarily in Estill, Jackson, Laurel and Rockcastle Counties. Crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. However, with this many separate outage events, restoration will take several hours in some cases. Please be prepared to make other arrangements in the instance of an overnight outage.”
As of Sunday evening, Jackson Energy was still working diligently to deal with a number of outages that impacted almost 2,000 members at the peak of the problem. They reported:
“SUNDAY 6/13/21.
820pm: We currently have. 44 separate outage events causing 1,859 members to be without power due to the thunderstorms and high winds moving through our service territory. We have numerous reports of downed trees and power lines. Please avoid any downed power lines. We have crews dispatched to restore power as quickly and safely has possible.
904pm: we currently have 48 separate outage events causing 1,982 members to be without power.
940pm: We currently have 59 separate outage events causing 1,241 members to be without power..
1003pm: We currently have 54 separate outage events impacting 1,367 members. We are working as fast and safely as possible to restore power, but do not expect to have full restoration to all members tonight. We recommend making other arrangements if necessary. In the instance of a medical emergency, dial 911.”
By Monday the outages were getting under control. Jackson Energy reported Monday morning: “ MONDAY: 6/14/21. As of this morning at 654 am, we still have 21 separate outage events impacting 231 members. We have 4 broken poles that require a trac machine to replace. We have crews working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to these remaining members.”
As of Tuesday morning there were no outages listed for Jackson County on the Jackson Energy Outage Map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.