Chester Jones.gif

Chester Jones, 67, of McKee, KY

According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs was traveling North on US Hwy 421 on Wednesday, August 03rd, 2022. When he passed the Sand Gap Volunteer Firehouse he observed a male sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2002 Mercury in the parking lot. According to the document provided, the male appeared to be slumped over at the wheel. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs turned and went back to check on the welfare of the individual. As Isaacs approached he could tell that the individual wasn’t slumped down, but was instead just looking down at his cell phone. 

Sheriff-Elect Isaacs began speaking with the individual and asked if he had anything illegal inside the vehicle or on his person. The individual stated “no” to both. The individual was identified to be Chester Jones, 67, of McKee, KY.  

IMG_4528.jpeg

Drugs and drug paraphernalia confiscated with the arrest of Mr. Jones

Tags

Recommended for you