According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs was traveling North on US Hwy 421 on Wednesday, August 03rd, 2022. When he passed the Sand Gap Volunteer Firehouse he observed a male sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2002 Mercury in the parking lot. According to the document provided, the male appeared to be slumped over at the wheel. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs turned and went back to check on the welfare of the individual. As Isaacs approached he could tell that the individual wasn’t slumped down, but was instead just looking down at his cell phone.
Sheriff-Elect Isaacs began speaking with the individual and asked if he had anything illegal inside the vehicle or on his person. The individual stated “no” to both. The individual was identified to be Chester Jones, 67, of McKee, KY.
Isaacs then requested permission to search the vehicle and Jones’ person and permission was granted. Jones did not have anything illegal on his person. However, while searching the vehicle, Sheriff-Elect Isaacs discovered a black metal box on the right rear passenger floorboard. Inside the box was a fingernail care kit. Inside the nail care kit were two pairs of nail clippers and a small baggy of a crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Also inside the black metal box Isaacs discovered a set of digital scales and a glass pipe. Jones told Isaacs that these items were not his and he did not know who had left them in his vehicle.
Jones was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and also drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. He was placed under a $25,000 cash bond.
